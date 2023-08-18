Tiny low-power cost-optimised solder-down NXP i.MX93 module suits intelligent edge processing

Direct Insight, the UK-based technical systems integrator and reseller of system-on-module (SoM) and other embedded systems, has launched the QS93, a miniature QFN-style system-on-module (SoM) that provides a low-power, cost-optimised 64-bit solution for intelligent edge processing. Based on NXP’s new dual-core i.MX935 with ARM Cortex-A55 processors, plus RAM, Flash memory and power management, the QS93 measures just 27x27mm square with a height of only 2.7mm, and delivers excellent EMC and thermal performance.

Manufactured by Direct Insight’s long-standing partner, Aachen-based Ka-Ro Electronics, QS93 SoMs are available as cost-effective, solder-down modules on tape and reel packaging, which suits mid- and high-volume production runs because devices are easier to manage and test. However, a socket-ready SODIMM version, TX93, is also available for low run and development purposes.

The QS93 module’s i.MX935 processor provides a dual 1.5GHz ARM Cortex-A55 core as well as a separate ARM Cortex-M33 running at 250MHz. There is 1GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 4GB eMMC Flash available and a wide range of interfaces including dual USB and dual Ethernet. The i.MX935 also includes an Arm® Ethos™ U-65 microNPU which affords energy-efficient implementation of machine learning (ML) tasks.

The i.MX93 processor delivers powerful multimedia capability, with MIPI-CSI camera, a 2D GPU and LVDS display support. Optimal security features are provided by NXP’s Edgelock Secure Enclave.

Comments David Pashley, Direct Insight’s MD: “NXP’s new dual-core i.MX935 processor is getting a lot of attention, thanks to its high performance, low power and cost-effectiveness. This new module is very compact, suiting edge computing applications which also demand significant processing power.”

The QS93 supports the full -40 to +85°C industrial operating temperature range and comes with a dedicated development system (QSBASE93), equipped with Linux BSP. To purchase a development kit follow the ‘Buy Online’ link.