Tiny low-power cost-optimised solder-down NXP i.MX93 module suits intelligent edge processing

15 hours ago Embedded, News 20 Views

Direct Insight, the UK-based technical systems integrator and reseller of system-on-module (SoM) and other embedded systems, has launched the QS93, a miniature QFN-style system-on-module (SoM) that provides a low-power, cost-optimised 64-bit solution for intelligent edge processing. Based on NXP’s new dual-core i.MX935 with ARM Cortex-A55 processors, plus RAM, Flash memory and power management, the QS93 measures just 27x27mm square with a height of only 2.7mm, and delivers excellent EMC and thermal performance.

Manufactured by Direct Insight’s long-standing partner, Aachen-based Ka-Ro Electronics, QS93 SoMs are available as cost-effective, solder-down modules on tape and reel packaging, which suits mid- and high-volume production runs because devices are easier to manage and test. However, a socket-ready SODIMM version, TX93, is also available for low run and development purposes.

The QS93 module’s i.MX935 processor provides a dual 1.5GHz ARM Cortex-A55 core as well as a separate ARM Cortex-M33 running at 250MHz. There is 1GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 4GB eMMC Flash available and a wide range of interfaces including dual USB and dual Ethernet. The i.MX935 also includes an Arm® Ethos™ U-65 microNPU which affords energy-efficient implementation of machine learning (ML) tasks.

The i.MX93 processor delivers powerful multimedia capability, with MIPI-CSI camera, a 2D GPU and LVDS display support.  Optimal security features are provided by NXP’s Edgelock Secure Enclave.

Comments David Pashley, Direct Insight’s MD: “NXP’s new dual-core i.MX935 processor is getting a lot of attention, thanks to its high performance, low power and cost-effectiveness. This new module is very compact, suiting edge computing applications which also demand significant processing power.”

The QS93 supports the full -40 to +85°C industrial operating temperature range and comes with a dedicated development system (QSBASE93), equipped with Linux BSP. To purchase a development kit follow the ‘Buy Online’ link.

 

 

 

Check Also

New eBook from Mouser Electronics highlights Analog Devices’ new technologies enabling the digital factory

Mouser Electronics, the New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor of semiconductors and electronic components, has published …

© Copyright 2023, Components in Electronics. Specialist Business Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Registered in England No: 1771113. VAT No: 834 8567 90.
Registered Office: © Datateam Business Media, 15a London Road, Maidstone, Kent ME16 8LY. United Kingdom