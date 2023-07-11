TouchNetix expand aXiom product offering with BGA Package

Building on its highly demanded aXiom product family offering, TouchNetix has introduced ball grid array packaging (BGA) for its largest aXiom chip, the AX198A. The reduced footprint of the BGA package allows for smaller PCBs which reduces cost and overall size of the solution.

This package is specially designed for industrial customers and is said to provide a market-leading solution for human machine interfaces. The AX198A chip supports screen sizes up to 65” and in a wide range of aspect ratios, making it suitable for ultra-wide displays. This chip offers the markets highest report rate and a wide range of modern features, including:

3D proximity and hover sensing, enabling air gestures.

Unique multi-force sensing and low-latency haptic triggering.

Parallel multi-touch and multi-force, enabling safety-enhancing systemic redundancy.

Integrated support for passive and active Dial-on-Display.

Supporting curved shapes, thick lenses and finger guiding overlays.

Unique sensing system which detects and suppresses moisture and water, even when using gloves.

Dr. Gaute Myklebust, Chief Technology Officer at TouchNetix commented, “We’re delighted to introduce BGA packaging into the aXiom chip family. Customers can now integrate our leading capacitive technology with less space required on their PCB.”

Pricing and Availability

The AX198A with BGA packaging is available now and in stock. For details on ordering and delivery, please contact sales@touchnetix.com.