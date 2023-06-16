u-blox announces two new high-precision GNSS positioning modules based on the successful F9 platform

u-blox, a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, has announced two new modules based on the u-blox F9 high-precision GNSS platform. The low-power NEO-F9P supports precise navigation and automation of moving industrial machinery, and the ZED-F9P-15B provides customers in the mobile robotics market with an L1/L5 option in addition to the L1/L2 bands.

The new u-blox NEO-F9P GNSS module features include concurrent reception of GPS, Galileo, and BeiDou, multi-band L1/L5 RTK, short convergence times, and reliable performance. The module delivers centimeter-level accuracy in seconds and comes in the smallest ever high-precision module form factor – 50% smaller than the regular u-blox ZED form factor.

This small size, coupled with very low power consumption and ANN-MB1 antenna compatibility, makes the u-blox NEO-F9P ideally suited for a wide range of use cases, including precise navigation and automation in smart antennas, UAVs, and mobile robotics. Offering reliable and efficient positioning, the module supports open as well as standards-based correction services for enhanced performance, such as the u-blox PointPerfect GNSS augmentation service.

“With the NEO-F9P and the ZED-F9P-15B, u-blox is responding to the increased requirement for precise navigation and automation in industrial applications, particularly in the UAV and mobile robotics sectors,” says Alex Ngi, Product Manager, Industrial Navigation and Robotics, Product Center Positioning at u-blox. “By delivering centimeter-level accuracy in a compact and energy-efficient module, the NEO-F9P, u-blox proven RTK engine, is ideal for space-constrained designs. It is now available in the NEO form factor, along with the L1/L5 option. The NEO-F9P offers customers an effective upgrade path from the u-blox NEO-M8P model. At the same time, the ZED-F9P-15B provides existing ZED customers with an L1/L5 alternative to L1/L2.”

