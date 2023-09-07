Ultra-low on-resistance, high current 200 V and 300 V rad-hard gallium nitride (GaN) power devices increase power density for demanding space applications

EPC Space has introduced two new rad-hard GaN transistors with ultra-low on-resistance and high current capability for high power density solutions that are lower cost and more efficient than the nearest comparable radiation-hardened silicon MOSFET. These devices come packaged in hermetic packages in very small footprints.

The EPC7020G is a 200 V, 14.5 mΩ, 200 A pulsed radiation-hardened gallium nitride transistor and the EPC7030G is a 300 V, 32 mΩ, 200 A pulsed radiation-hardened gallium nitride transistor. These devices join the 40 V, 4.5 mΩ EPC7019G and the 100 V, 4.5 mΩ EPC7018G to cover applications including power supplies for satellites and space mission equipment, motor drives for robotics, instrumentation and reaction wheels, and deep space probes. This product family comes packaged in a compact hermetic package in a footprint less than 45 mm2.

Part Number Drain to Source Voltage (V DS ) Drain to Source Resistance (R DS(on) ) Single-Pulse Drain Current (I DM ) EPC7019G 40 V 4 mΩ 530 A EPC7018G 100 V 6 mΩ 345 A EPC7020G 200 V 14.5 mΩ 200 A EPC7030G 300 V 32 mΩ 200 A

With higher breakdown strength, lower gate charge, lower switching losses, better thermal conductivity, and lower on-resistance, power devices based on GaN are said to significantly outperform silicon-based devices and enable higher switching frequencies resulting in higher power densities, higher efficiencies, and more compact and lighter weight circuitry for critical spaceborne missions.

“The G-Package family offers the lowest on-resistance of any packaged rad hard transistor currently on the market,” said Bel Lazar, CEO of EPC Space. “These devices offer mission-critical components with superior figure of merit, significantly smaller size, and lower cost for the space and other high-reliability markets than alternative rad hard silicon solutions.”

EPC Space provides high-reliability radiation hardened enhancement-mode gallium nitride power management solutions for space and other harsh environments.

Radiation hardened GaN-based power devices address critical spaceborne environments for applications including power supplies, light detection and ranging (lidar), motor drive, and ion thrusters.