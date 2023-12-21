Watlow launches ASSURANT® high temperature heating jackets

~ A high temperature solution for semiconductor processing ~

Leading provider of advanced industrial electric heater manufacturer Watlow, has announced the launch of its new ASSURANT® HT high-temperature heating jackets, designed to meet the unique needs of semiconductor processing.

Watlow’s ASSURANT heaters are heater jackets made with PTFE-coated fiberglass that maximises thermal uniformity and coverage for gas lines, pump lines, forelines and exhaust lines in semiconductor processing applications. These solutions offer even heating for uniform temperature profiles over the entire heated line. The ASSURANT heater jackets optimise process tool uptime and chip yield by providing full coverage to the line, eliminating cold spots that result in particle buildup.

As today’s advanced processes, with new chemistries and applications, require even higher temperature ranges, ASSURANT HT delivers a recommended operating temperature of up to 350°C, making it the perfect solution for the most demanding applications. Our glass-based technology ensures that ASSURANT HT is SEMI-rated for cleanrooms and flammability, eliminating issues associated with clogging and fouling.

“We are thrilled to introduce the new ASSURANT HT to the market,” said Doug Schaefer, chief system designer at Watlow. “Our first-generation ASSURANT TC is a reliable heating solution for many applications, but as industry evolves there is a need for an even higher temperature range. With ASSURANT HT, we are providing our customers with a step change in thermal performance that will help them stay ahead of the curve on challenging processes like titanium nitride. The launch of ASSURANT HT marks a new era for the ASSURANT line of heaters, designed from the ground up to improve semiconductor processing.”ASSURANT HT is compatible with all existing controllers, making it a true plug-and-play solution that allows for easy integration with existing equipment. Watlow’s extensive experience within the semiconductor industry has led to a broad portfolio of innovative products that have been thoroughly tested, with proven results.

For more information on ASSURANT HT and other thermal management solutions from Watlow, visit www.watlow.com.