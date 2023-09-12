Winbond and Mobiveil collaborate on ultra-low power applications

Winbond Electronics Corporation, a global supplier of semiconductor memory solutions, and Mobiveil, a fast-growing supplier of Silicon Intellectual Property (SIP), platforms, and IP-enabled design services, have collaborated on a new IP controller targeting various applications such as Automotive, Smart IoT, Industrial, Wearables, TWS, Wireless Headsets, Smart Speakers, and Connectivity.

Mobiveil has adapted its HYPERRAM Controller to leverage the unique characteristics of Winbond’s new HYPERRAM device that reaches speeds of up to 250MHz and supports densities from 32Mb to 512Mb in x8/x16 modes. Integrating Mobiveil’s HYPERRAM controller to interface with Winbond’s 250MHz HYPERRAM device will provide SoC designers with high performance at very low power. The ultra-low power consumption of HYPERRAM is suitable for battery-operated applications, extending standby time. The low pin count of the HYPERRAM design allows for space-saving, making it suitable for applications with space constraints. “The HYPERRAM supports HYPERBUS Interface, enabling speeds of up to 500Mbps (x8 I/O) with just 13 signal pins,” said Mobiveil CEO Ravi Thummarukudy. The HYPERRAM controller provides support for AXI Memory-Mapped system interfaces, Linear/Hybrid/Wrap burst support, low power features like deep power-down and hybrid sleep mode. It also supports AMBA AHB-Lite system interfaces.

“Winbond’s HYPERRAM is designed to enhance the IoT experience for end-users and provide a cost-effective, ultra-low power memory solution to system designers. Winbond’s HYPERRAM 3.0, with a 22-pin count and an increased data transfer rate of 1000Mbps (x16 I/O), has won the 7th China IoT Innovation Awards, 2022,” said Hsiang-Yun Fan, DRAM Vice President of Winbond. Winbond says that it has positioned itself as a market leader in HYPERRAM devices and offers a complete product line of high-quality memory solutions to IoT & wearables market segments. Winbond consistently releases competitive products and provides customized memory solutions based on customers’ special requirements. Winbond has shipped over 400 million HYPERRAM devices since its inception.

