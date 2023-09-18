Yokogawa releases AQ6373E visible wavelength and AQ6374E wide range optical spectrum analyzers

Yokogawa Test & Measurement Corporation has released the AQ6373E visible wavelength and AQ6374E wide range optical spectrum analyzers. Designed as successors to the AQ6373B and AQ6374, which feature high resolution and close-in dynamic range, the new analyzers offer the same high level of performance as well as features that improve operability to meet a variety of optical spectrum measurement needs in both R&D and production settings.

Leveraging the technologies and expertise that it has acquired over the past 40 plus years in this field, Yokogawa has designed the AQ6373E and AQ6374E to meet the growing need to test new optical devices and components in the visible to near-infrared wavelength bands for medical, biological, and material processing applications. The new models improve usability while inheriting the high wavelength resolution and wide close-in dynamic range of the current AQ6373B and AQ6374 models, which have been highly evaluated as laser spectrum measuring instruments.

In the medical and bio fields, light-emitting devices are being increasingly used due to their accuracy and non-invasiveness, which in turn demands precision measurement during development. For the manufacturing of semiconductors, the characterization and quality testing of lasers used in the production process also requires measurement by a high-performance optical spectrum analyzer. Meanwhile, given the widespread use of tablets and smartphones, users have come to expect a touch-based and intuitive interface that enables even those who are not familiar with the various settings and functions of optical spectrum analyzers to easily perform optical spectrum tests. The Yokogawa AQ6373E and AQ6374E fit the bill.

Main Features

The AQ6373E optical spectrum covers the same wavelength range between 350 nm and 1200 nm as the current AQ6373B. In addition to a standard performance model, the lineup now includes a high-resolution model optimized for laser evaluation applications and a limited model designed for production testing applications.

The AQ6374E optical spectrum analyzer can be used not only for the evaluation of light-emitting devices such as lasers but also for the characterization of optical fibres. It offers the high optical performance of the previous AQ6374 model, providing the industry’s only wide measurement wavelength range (350 – 1750 nm), according to the company.

The new optical spectrum analyzers both feature improved usability, including an APP mode designed to speed up customers’ R&D and production testing tasks. APP mode provides a device under test (DUT) specific user interface that navigates the user from configuration setting to the output of test results, so that even customers who are unfamiliar with optical spectrum analyzers can use them easily. They are also equipped with a large LCD touch panel, making operation even easier and more intuitive.

The AQ6373E and AQ6374E meet the CE marking requirements.

http://tmi.yokogawa.com/