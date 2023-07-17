ZF’s sub-subminiature DG and ultraminiature DH switch have had an upgrade

Recently, two established products from ZF Friedrichshafen AG – the sub-subminiature DG and the ultraminiature DH switches have had an upgrade. Both products have extremely small dimensions and are suitable for low voltage applications.

The upgraded DG switch comes with dimensions of 12.8 x 5.8 x 6.6 mm and has a bigger operating temperature of -25 to +125 °C. The DG is approved according to IEC 61058-1 / UL 61058-1 and CQC certified.

ZF’s ultraminiature DH switch has dimensions of 8.4 mm × 2.7 mm × 6.55 mm. With its increased temperature range of – 25°C to + 85°C, it is now available for a wider range of applications.

Both products are part of the ZF switch product range which includes other snap action switches like miniature and subminiature switches but also rocker and pushbutton switches.

With its switch portfolio, ZF is said to be one of the leading suppliers of components in applications such as household appliances, white goods, power tools, and industrial applications.

https://switches-sensors.zf.com/switches/