1/16th brick footprint DC-DC buck converter series expanded with 60A models and adjustable current limit

TDK Corporation has expanded the TDK-Lambda i7A series of non-isolated buck DC-DC converters with the industry-standard 1/16th brick pinout. The 60A output models have a 400W maximum rating, offering 0.8 – 8V adjustable outputs from a 12V nominal input. In addition, an option to adjust the over-current limit is now available on all input voltage and output current models. Not only does this feature help reduce stress on the converter when exposed to excessive overload conditions, but it facilitates over-current limit fine-tuning based on actual system needs.

The 60A i7A models can be used to derive additional high-power outputs from a 9 to 18Vdc power supply at a lower cost and higher efficiency than isolated DC-DC converters. These very compact products are suited for use in mobile robotics, drones, medical, industrial, test, measurement, communications, computing, and portable battery-powered equipment.

Efficiencies of up to 97% dramatically minimise internal losses and allow the 60A i7A to operate in ambient temperatures of -40°C to +125°C, even with low airflow conditions. The i7A’s design provides low output ripple and excellent response to dynamic loads. Compared to discrete solutions, minimal external components are required, saving cost and printed circuit board space.

Like the 33A and 45A versions, the 60A provides a choice of three mechanical configurations, measuring just 34mm wide and 36.8mm long. The 11.5mm high open-frame model is suitable for applications requiring a low profile. The baseplate version can be conduction cooled to a cold plate and is 12.7mm high. Models with an integral heatsink for convection or forced air cooling are 24.9mm high.

The i7A 60A standard features include output voltage adjustment, + remote sense, negative logic remote on-off, input under-voltage, over-current and over-temperature protection. Evaluation boards are available for simplified qualification.

All models have safety certification to the IEC/UL/CSA/EN 62368-1 standards, with CE and UKCA marking to the Low Voltage and RoHS Directives.

For more information about the TDK-Lambda i7A series, please follow this link.