3x high power buck switching regulator modules

Nisshinbo Micro Devices has launched the NC2700MA, NC2701MA, and NC2702MA (NC270xMA) series switching regulators intended for applications requiring a very high operating current such as a so-called point of load converter, communication base stations, network servers, and other industrial and medical devices.

The series offers different product versions with output currents of 20 A, 10 A, and 6 A respectively, and is suitable for a wide input voltage range from 4 up to 28 V. The output voltage can be set externally from 0.7 to 5.3 V. All versions share the same pin layout configuration, making it easier to swap devices if you may need a version with a higher current capacity.

The modules integrate the core regulator controller along with peripheral components such as the inductor, high-side and low-side MOSFETs, and a bypass capacitor. This integration results in a small footprint on the circuit board, and it simplifies the power supply circuitry design by requiring the placement of input and output capacitors and other components adjacent to the module.

Given the high output currents delivered by the modules, efficient heat dissipation is crucial. Therefore, the NC270xMA series have a special package that is optimised for excellent heat dissipation performance, despite its compact form factor of only 19 x 21 mm versus 23 x 28 mm when using a similar solution with discrete components, saving a considerable 38% of PCB space.

A QFN package is used that provides access to the pins on all four sides, making it easier to perform probing inspections for evaluation purposes compared to LGA or BGA packages that have access to the pins from the bottom side only. With this approach, designers do not need additional tools or special test pads, this simplifies the evaluation and testing process.

Various built-in safety features are present to protect the system and ensure reliable operation. To prevent overheating and protecting the components from damage, the modules are equipped with a thermal shutdown mechanism that triggers when the temperature exceeds a specified threshold.

Over- and undervoltage detection circuits detect when the output voltage goes above or below the specified thresholds, the regulator will respond accordingly to protect the system from potential damage or unstable operation.

The UVLO feature ensures that the regulator operates within a specified voltage range. If the input voltage falls below the UVLO threshold, the regulator turns off the output to prevent improper operation and protect connected devices.

As for the output current limitation, a selection can be made for each product version between a Hiccup or Latched current limit circuit. These circuits protect against excessive output currents. In the case of a Hiccup current limit, the regulator will automatically restart after an overcurrent condition is detected, while a Latched current limit will require manual intervention to reset the circuit.

A Power Good output is included and provides a logic signal when the switching regulator is operating within the specified parameters and the output voltage is stable. The power-good output signal is only valid when all the next circuits and events are in the normal state, which is: chip enabled and powered up after a soft-start, and the thermal shutdown, OVD, UVD, UVLO, and Hiccup or Latched current limit circuits are not active.

The NC270xMA series offers a soft-start function that controls the timing for the output voltage to reach the set output level after the chip is enabled. By connecting an additional external capacitor, the soft-start time can be adjusted.

