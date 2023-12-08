A.R.T. & Bob Willis to present UK workshop on low temperature soldering, assembly, inspection & defects

Advanced Rework Technology Ltd (A.R.T.), the independent provider of IPC-certified and bespoke training services for the electronics assembly industry, will sponsor what is being described as “the UK’s first workshop dedicated to low temperature soldering, assembly, inspection & defects – causes & cures”. Presented by acknowledged industry expert, Bob Willis, the event will take place on Thursday 11th January, 2024 at A.R.T.’s premises in Witham, Essex.

The full day event will cover:

Why and when to use low temperature solder

Benefit over lead-free alloys

Materials available

Printing paste, wave and selective soldering

Use of epoxy support materials

Reflow soldering and rework results

Reliability with mixed alloys

Inspection results

Defect types and joint failure types

Debbie Wade, managing director at A.R.T, said: “We are delighted that Bob Willis –one of the most experienced professionals in our industry – has agreed to lead this important workshop. This event is ideally suited to engineers, quality and inspection staff, production and test operators and any member of staff tasked with process development and quality control. Managers and supervisors will also benefit by gaining a greater understanding of the benefits that can be obtained by using low temperature soldering assembly method.”

The one-day workshop costs £250 plus VAT and includes lunch. Delegates will receive a copy of the slides plus a copy of all Bob Willis’ soldering books and defect guides in PDF form.

For more information visit: https://rework.co.uk/