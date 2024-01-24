A.R.T. partners with the IPC and leading industrial companies to deliver ‘Insight into Electronics Manufacturing’ workshop

Advanced Rework Technology Ltd (A.R.T.), the independent provider of IPC-certified and bespoke training services for the electronics assembly industry, is delighted to be a partner in a joint venture with the IPC – the global association that helps OEMs, EMS, PCB manufacturers and suppliers build electronics better – plus leading industrial companies Grinsty Rail Limited and Nano Electronic Services Ltd to deliver a workshop titled ‘Insight into Electronics Manufacturing’ which will take place on 7 March 2024 at Grinsty’s location in Redditch, Worcestershire.

In the UK and globally there is a massive skills shortage across many industries, especially manufacturing, at which the UK has always excelled. There is much focus on the need for electronics engineers but we seem to have forgotten that once a product has been designed, it must be made. This requires skilled electronics manufacturing technicians. The aim of this workshop is to encourage people to find out more, and for local electronics businesses to promote their facilities and vacancies.

The workshop will include:

A number of speaker sessions will talk people through the industry, so they can see the opportunities that are available, and the benefits of a career in electronics manufacturing.

An on site soldering workshop where attendees can learn to solder a small LED board that they can take home with them.

Job fair where local electronics businesses can showcase themselves and promote any vacancies that they have available.

Grinsty Rail will also host a tour of their facility to showcase themselves to the local community.

Sanjay Huprikar, President, Europe and South Asia Operations at IPC, commented: “As part of IPC’s focus to help the UK’s electronics manufacturers address their qualified labour shortages, and to encourage more people to look at electronics as a career, this workshop will highlight the importance and value in developing vital skills in hand soldering and rework/repair. Simultaneously, the event will serve as a job fair for local manufacturing companies in the Midlands region of the UK, who are looking to hire operators, technicians, and engineers.”

Added Debbie Wade, managing director at A.R.T: “This is the first event of its kind that we have run with IPC, so we are excited to be part of this new venture, and we hope to run other similar events at other locations in the UK throughout 2024.”

The workshop is FREE for attendees who will also receive light lunch and refreshments during the day.

For more information, please visit https://rework.co.uk/blog/insight-into-electronics-manufacturing-workshop-job-fair/