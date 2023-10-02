ABB launches flowmeters with faster and more reliable data transmission for process industries

ABB has launched CoriolisMaster and ProcessMaster flowmeters that can be powered over the same ethernet cable used for data transmission, eliminating the need for separate cabling. The new feature reduces installation time and cost, and increases the speed and reliability of data transmission.

One of the key challenges facing customers in process industries is the need to reduce the complexity and cost of installation and operations of field instruments, infrastructure and systems. The new ABB CoriolisMaster and ProcessMaster flowmeters featuring ProfiNet with Power Over Ethernet address this challenge by providing a single-cable solution.

ProfiNet is a protocol utilized in the field of Operational Technology (OT) that operates at the application layer. Incorporating ProfiNet into ABB’s CoriolisMaster and ProcessMaster flowmeters enables seamless and real-time exchange of data, and monitoring of alarms and diagnostics. It also allows for diverse configurations to ensure reliable and efficient communication between the flowmeters and across both local area and wide area networks (LAN & WAN).

“Remote monitoring and control are becoming increasingly important in many industries,” said Harald Grothey, global product manager at ABB. “ProfiNet’s high-speed communication capabilities with fast and reliable data transmission mean remote operators can make informed decisions in real-time, reducing the need to travel for on-site support. We are always looking for ways to help our customers become more efficient. By reducing the need for separate cabling, the new CoriolisMaster and ProcessMaster flowmeters are a stepping stone to a more resource-efficient future.”

ABB’s CoriolisMaster and ProcessMaster with ProfiNet ensure reliable data transmission by providing a stable and consistent power supply. This helps to reduce the risk of data transmission errors caused by power fluctuations or interruptions and ensures that the data received by the control system is accurate and reliable. Transmitted in real time, information on flow rates and densities is always up-to-date.

The easy-to-access built-in webserver minimizes time spent for set-up and parameterization of the flowmeters significantly. Users get access to all parameters, such as measurement range, units, IO configuration, verification and diagnostic settings as well as a data-logging function. With this, a reduced overall commissioning and engineering time results in additional cost savings.

www.abb.com