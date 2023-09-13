Advanced Wire Tracers “deliver superior accuracy and safety” when locating electric cables in walls, ceilings and floors

Fluke, a manufacturer of compact, professional electronic test and measurement tools and software, has launched two new wire tracers that simplify the process of tracing and troubleshooting at energised and de-energised wires in residential, commercial and industrial environments with a safety rating of CAT IV 600 V.

The Fluke 2052 Advanced Wire Tracer and 2062 Advanced Pro Wire Tracer kits consist of two essential pieces of equipment – receiver and transmitter. Both kits also include the i400 AC current clamp accessory for safely inducing a tracing signal on cables without contact to live wires. Also included in the kits are test leads, alligator clips, outlet adapters, magnetic hanger and batteries.

Both kits – which work by detecting signals transmitted via an electromagnetic field rather than locating metal parts or voltage – are designed to deliver superior accuracy and safety levels for electricians and technicians who need to locate electric cables quickly in walls, ceilings and floors, find out if there are any breaks or opens and shorts, or identify breakers and fuses. The devices can also be used to trace non-metallic pipes and conduits as well as low voltage wires and data cables.

Passive and active tracing

The new Advanced Wire Tracers use two methods to detect the signal in wires and cables: passive tracing without a transmitter for non-contact voltage detection and active tracing with the Fluke 2000T transmitter for all other modes. The transmitter automatically senses whether the system is energised or de-energised and selects a 6.25 kHz or 32.768 kHz output signal frequency accordingly.

Following the Fluke philosophy of offering the maximum number of features and capabilities at an affordable price, the new Advanced Wire Tracers incorporate three transmitter modes (high signal, low signal and loop), four receiver tracing modes and eight sensitivity levels for greater flexibility and accuracy when tracing. Additionally, durability and ruggedness are built-in, with all units 1 meter drop tested, IP40-rated and backed by a one-year warranty.

The tracers’ four tracing modes are: breaker mode for easy breaker and fuse identification based on the highest recorded signal detected from the transmitter; non-contact voltage (NCV) detection mode to trace energised wires without the use of the transmitter, quick scan mode for quick signal identification (the Fluke 2052); and precision mode for more precise detection of a wire (Fluke 2052).

Patented Smart Sensor

In addition, the Fluke 2062 Pro Wire Tracer features a patented Smart Sensor which identifies the orientation of located energised wires and displays the information on a 3.5-inch TFT LCD colour display. Also, a tip sensor on the Fluke 2062 makes it ideal for tracing wires in corners, tight spaces and junction boxes.

With the safety rating CAT IV 600 V, both Fluke devices offer the highest protection available of any wire tracer on the market (others tend to be CAT III rated). Measurement category CAT IV rating is designed to protect users from the most dangerous levels of transient overvoltage (spikes up to 8,000V) that can occur in industrial and utility environments.

Hans-Dieter Schuessele, application & technology expert, Fluke, said: “Whether fixing equipment to walls or wanting to find cable routings, electricians and technicians need to detect electric cables quickly and accurately and our two new Advanced Wire Tracers simplify this process while ensuring operator safety. Offering such options as embedded help screens for simple, error-free set-up (on the Fluke 2062), we believe these kits will be welcomed by everybody who is tasked with locating energised and de-energised wires and who is looking for an easy-to-use solution.”

www.fluke.com