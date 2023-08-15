Advantech ADAM-4520A robust RS-232 to RS-422/485 Isolated Converter now available from stock

Advantech, a specialist in Industrial IoT, can now offer the ADAM-4520A robust RS-232 to RS-422/485 Isolated Converter from stock. Featuring an enhanced ruggedised design the ADAM-4520Acan operate in harsh industrial environments and features wide operating wide temperature range and wide-range power inputs with up to 3KV isolation protection.

The ADAM-4520/4522 converter allows users to take advantage of RS-422 and RS-485 on systems originally equipped with RS-232. It transparently converts RS-232 signals into isolated RS-422 or RS-485 signals without the need to change computer hardware or software. The ADAM-4520 facilitates a simple to build industrial grade, long distance communication system with standard PC hardware. It can extend the communication distance by 4000 ft. (1200 m) or increase the maximum number of connected nodes by 32.

The ADAM-4520A has many industrial grade features, provides reliable and stable operation in a wide range of applications, and is supplied with a 2-year warranty. Key features include:

Converts RS-232 to RS-422/485 signals.

Extends RS-232 data signals up to 1.2 km.

Data rate: 115.2 kbps.

3000 VDC Isolation.

Auto-detection on baud rate / data format.

DIP switch for RS-422 or RS-485 selection.

Built-in 120ohm termination resistors.

Power requirement +10 to +48 VDC.

Operating Temperature -40 ~ 85° C (-40 ~ 185° F).

The ADAM-4520A robust RS-232 to RS-422/485 Isolated Converter is among the products featured in Advantech’s recently published comprehensive overview of their edge-to-edge-cloud solutions in the 2023 edition of their Industrial Systems and Devices Star Product Guide. The free to download 28 page brochure is a complete guide to their market leading IIoT product range, providing customers with everything they need to know to stay ahead of the curve with IIoT deployment; from IIoT hardware to innovative software for intelligent factories to industrial automation and their IoTMart/AOnline direct sales channels.

