Advantech introduces SOM-6884—A COMe Compact powered by 13th Gen Intel Core processors

Advantech, a provider of AIoT computing solutions, has announced the mass production of the flexible native AI solution, SOM-6884. This solution is powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors with up to 96 EUs in their graphics units. This module delivers optimized visual computing performance and efficiency through its multi-tile architecture (P/E core), resulting in a 1.5X AI improvement. Moreover, SOM-6884 adheres to the most recent R3.1 COM Express specifications established by PICMG, which define the design details for high-bandwidth I/O, including technologies like PCIe Gen4, SATA 3.0, and USB 4.0. This adherence to standards is aimed at simplifying the development process for customers. To meet the expected processing capability, the module also supports QFCS (Quadra Flow Cooling System), ensuring that it does not experience thermal throttling when operating at 45W under 60°C conditions, ensuring a consistent 100% performance level. Additionally, a radiation-optimized solution can be integrated into the QFCS to ensure stable output and reduce noise interference for applications in medical imaging or testing equipment.

Boosting Operational Efficiency with Powerful Integrated Graphics, AI Capabilities, and High-Speed Interfaces

SOM-6884 is equipped with the latest integrated Iris Xe controller, boasting 96 EUs in its graphics units and supporting up to 4 independent displays with resolutions of up to 8K. This capability allows for the efficient processing of massive and complex image data, delivering superior image quality simultaneously. As a result, SOM-6884 is widely adopted in applications such as ultrasound, endoscopy, surgical robots, stereo video for 3D construction, and broadcasting equipment.

Additionally, SOM-6884 provides two high-bandwidth PCIe Gen4 interfaces (one at x8 and the other at x4, operating at speeds of up to 16GT/s). These interfaces can be used to further enhance computational capabilities in image and video processing with external graphics cards, digital I/O, relay add-on cards, and FPGAs. This advanced configuration offers the flexibility and improved performance needed for machine vision and automation applications.

The multiple high-speed PCIe interfaces also enhance work efficiency by allowing test equipment devices to handle a larger number of devices under test (DUT) simultaneously. This leads to reduced testing time and manufacturing costs, ultimately maximizing the computing value at the Edge.

Achieve superior stability and quality with Advantech’s QFCS and radiation-optimized service

The Quadro Flow Cooling System (QFCS) for SOM-6884 ensures that noise levels remain below 38dB at 45W TDP while maintaining 100% performance, even in ambient temperatures of 60°C. With its low-profile 26.9mm height, it becomes an ideal thermal solution for achieving optimal performance in confined spaces.

In addition to heat dissipation, radiation coupling can be a source of EMI noise in medical imaging and machine vision equipment, which can also be exacerbated by powerful fan motors. Advantech’s radiation-optimized design and service approach are centered on the concept of isolation. This approach enables client developers to incorporate specific absorbers under SOM-6884. With this design, the radiation-optimized solution can effectively block radiation leakage and expedite the elimination of radiation through grounding improvements. With this customized design and service, clients can overcome challenges related to heat, acoustics, and EMI noise.

Key Features

COM Express R3.1 Module with 13 Gen Intel® Core™ Processor

2 x DDR5-4800 SODIMM, dual-channel with up to 64GB ECC/non-ECC memory support

Integrated Xe Graphics and 1 x PCIe Gen4 x8 expansion

QFCS thermal solution with optimized radiation management

Supports Advantech iManager, WISE-PaaS/DeviceOn, and embedded software APIs

Advantech’s COM Express Compact module SOM-6884 is now available with a lead time of around 8 to 10 weeks (without forecast information beforehand).

https://www2.advantech.com/embedded-boards-design-in-services/com/