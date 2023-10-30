Advantech offer a wide range of Intelligent Cellular Routers

Advantech a global leader in Industrial IoT, offers a wide range of smart cellular routers and gateways for Industrial IoT and Enhanced Networking including 5G, LTE, 3G HSPA+, UMTS, EDGE and GPRS. Built and optimised for critical infrastructure applications in the most challenging and remote locations and environments their simplified plug-and-play designs, with extensive remote management enables users to quickly configure, deploy and customise any installation from anywhere over an IP network.

Deploying cellular routers effectively into industrial networks is much more than rugged, reliable hardware, it requires taking intelligence to the absolute edge. Hardware that is carrier-agile, cost-competitive, with the flexible configuration interfaces to fit M2M applications. More importantly than ever, a truly open development platform to build application software, host applications, seamlessly manage network connectivity and securely administer the system.

The versatility of industrial 5G, 4G applications requires hardware that is fit for purpose. Advantech offers a comprehensive selection of routers and gateways designed and built in the European Union with the right data speeds, the right interfaces and the rugged specifications required.

The line between a router and an embedded computer is blurring in many of the latest applications and, depending on the processing power required, an intelligent router is said to be significantly more cost-effective than an embedded computer. New data demands for IIoT or operations optimisation initiatives also open new questions as to where data is compiled, enriched, and processed.

Advantech’s range of cellular routers & gateways for IIoT and enhanced, flexible, effective and secure networking include:

ICR-2000 / ICR-2400 / ICR-2500 4G entry-level routers LTE Cat.4 with 3G/2G fallback industrial popular port options up to 4× Ethernet 10/100.

entry-level routers LTE Cat.4 with 3G/2G fallback industrial popular port options up to 4× Ethernet 10/100. ICR-4453 ultra high-speed 5G router & powerful edge computing gateway 5G NR cellular connectivity, Sub-6GHz Quad-core CPU with 1 GB RAM 2× SIM, eSIM Ready, TPM 2.0 5× Gigabit Ethernet, SFP Connector RS232, RS485, CAN BUS, 2× DI, 2× DO, USB Host

ultra high-speed 5G router & powerful edge computing gateway 5G NR cellular connectivity, Sub-6GHz Quad-core CPU with 1 GB RAM 2× SIM, eSIM Ready, TPM 2.0 5× Gigabit Ethernet, SFP Connector RS232, RS485, CAN BUS, 2× DI, 2× DO, USB Host ICR-2700 Libratum / ICR-2800 successors of v2 platform next-generation of successful design LR77 v2 router platform Great value for a number of applications. Ruggedised for industrial use.

With pre-built APIs into selected applications platforms and an open environment that supports app development in Java, Python, C/C++, Node-Red, Docker, Advantech Routers provide more flexibility than any other router on the market, according to the company. An online App library is accessible for downloads on Apps already developed to enhance specific router functionality.

