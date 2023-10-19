Advantech unveils ROM-2620 Open Standard Module S Size with NXP Semiconductors’ i.MX 8ULP SoC for AIoT Endpoints

Advantech, a leading industrial embedded solution provider, has released ROM-2620, its first Open Standard Module (OSM) designed to revolutionize AIoT applications with its ultra-low power consumption and ultra-small size. The ROM-2620 adopted the “Open Standard Module (OSM)” Size-S form factor specified by the Standardization Group for Embedded Technologies (SGET), and incorporates NXP Semiconductors’ i.MX 8ULP applications processor with integrated EdgeLock secure enclave. This combination offers modular embedded computing that is cost-effective, compact, and power-efficient at the intelligent edge.

Bringing High Performance, Energy Efficiency, and Flexibility to Edge Systems

The ROM-2620 leverages the NXP i.MX 8ULP applications processor, featuring two Arm Cortex-A35 cores for powerful processing, an Arm Cortex-M33 core for real-time response, and a Cadence Tensilica Hifi 4 DSP and Fusion DSP for efficient edge AI/ML processing and acceleration. Built using advanced 28nm FD-SOI process technology and featuring NXP’s Energy Flex architecture, the i.MX 8ULP applications processor enables exceptional power efficiency in both static and dynamic modes. The Cortex-M33 reduces static power to as low as 36 microwatts for applications requiring extended battery life. The Cortex-A35, an upgrade from the previous Cortex-A7, delivers a 40% performance improvement from 32bit to 64bit at just 1.62 watts for main operation load. The NXP i.MX 8ULP device also offers 3D/2D GPUs and 4-lane MIPI DSI Parallel display interfaces to cater to industrial HMI graphics needs. Additionally, UART, GPIO, I2C, FlexCAN, and fast Ethernet interfaces enable edge data collection, control, and transmission.

Reliable, Miniatured Design for any Configuration

Advantech’s ROM-2620 adopts the standard OSM size-S form factor (30 x 30mm) with 332 pinouts to meet the growing space requirements of IoT applications. With the LGA surface-mount package, the ROM-2620 is more resilient to vibration, shock and other mechanical stressors, making it suitable for IoT edge nodes operating in harsh industrial environments.

In order to future-proof the OSM form factor, Advantech provides full support throughout the design-in process and volume production, to product lifecycle management. We offer comprehensive design references, hardware documentation and manufacturing guidelines, like stencil design suggestion and IR reflow diagram, with practical tips and information to ensure project success and minimize time-to-market.

Preconfigured Software System for Enhanced IoT Security

Advantech simplifies the establishment of secure systems by integrating NXP’s High Assurance Boot (HAB) technology into our AIM-Linux software service. This ensures that only software images signed by developers can be executed on the SOC. By leveraging the NXP EdgeLock secure enclave integrated into the i.MX 8ULP as a built-in security subsystem, ROM-2620 further provides a silicon root of trust and robust security architecture, protecting edge devices against physical and network attacks. It simplifies the implementation of system-wide security intelligence for IoT applications.

The ultra-low power, miniature ROM-2620 OSM is now available for sample purchase.