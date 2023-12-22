Anglia expands IoT range with Telit Cinterion

Anglia Components PLC has expanded its wireless module range with Telit Cinterion. After Telit’s acquisition of Cinterion, Thales’ cellular IoT product business, Anglia’s existing partnership with Cinterion has been expanded to stock, sell and support the entire range of products and services from Telit Cinterion. Anglia’s FAEs have been trained on the expanded offering.

Commenting on the expansion, John Bowman, marketing director at Anglia, said: “Ever since our partnership with Cinterion began in 2008, the wireless modules have been in high-demand among our customers for a diverse range of applications including remote utility metering, e-tolls, POS terminals and asset tracking systems. The expansion of Anglia’s partnership to encompass the combined Telit Cinterion product range and associated services provides an even richer portfolio of IoT solutions to support our customers’ designs. We look forward to promoting the innovations that will emerge from this acquisition in future.”

Pete Horwat, senior sales director from Telit Cinterion, said: “This is a very exciting time for Telit Cinterion, and we need the right partners to take our full product range and services to market. Anglia has played an important role in Cinterion’s success, and their technical support and service is exceptional. We look forward to them supporting us in taking the combined Telit Cinterion range to UK customers.”

Telit Cinterion was established in January 2023 when Telit completed the acquisition of Thales’ cellular IoT products business, Cinterion, which was a market-leader in modules enabling wireless machine-to-machine communication. The acquisition established California-based Telit Cinterion, as a leading provider of IoT solutions and expanded the portfolio of products, services, and bundles comprising hardware, software, and connectivity solutions.

