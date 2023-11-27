Anglia Live joins the European party

Anglia Components PLC today announced that it is bringing the Anglia Live eCommerce platform to Europe, following a major investment in its logistics infrastructure and website. It will offer a standard two day service from its UK distribution centre, DDP (Delivered Duty Paid) shipped by FedEx through its Paris hub, with invoicing available in multiple currencies. In the past 5 years Anglia says that it has consistently grown faster than the market by offering exceptional service and stock levels. It aims to replicate this model in Europe via its Anglia Live service.

Karen Ward, commercial director, commented: “Anglia can compete on price, availability and delivery with any of our competitors, and we have identified there is a gap in the market for a Europe-wide digital distributor offering a competitive service from locally held inventory. Invited by major franchises to bring our service to Europe, it was an opportunity we simply could not say no to.”

She added: “We invest heavily in inventory supported by smart AI algorithms which have been developed by our team of in-house software engineers. Now customers throughout Europe can experience the benefits of our approach.”

Anglia’s premier delivery partner FedEx will deliver duty paid throughout Europe within two days offering a service with a lower climate impact. Customers can place orders in Euros or US Dollars. Orders placed before 17:00 (CET) Monday to Thursday and 12:30 (CET) on Friday will be despatched same day, there is no minimum order value and orders over €50/$60 will have free DDP delivery, orders below these values attract a €20/$30 service charge.

Customers will enjoy real-time visibility of stock and stock due in, which is not already committed – something which some competitors are unable to do, Anglia says. Other features are a comprehensive parametric search engine, industry standard cross-reference and all product change or termination notifications (PCN / PTN). Products have full lot traceability back to the manufacturer’s pack, even in broken pack quantities such as cut tape and ready reel formats.

Anglia currently supports more than 10K customers and its recently unveiled £2 million expansion of its UK distribution centre will allow it to reach a further 150K customers. The new facility increases the overall inventory storage space by 40%. Anglia plans to hit £100 million turnover this year with a strategy to grow organically by 50% in the next five years, excluding of course any acquisitions.

www.anglia.com