Anritsu enhances solution to support data throughput tests for high-performance 5G UEs

Anritsu Corporation has released its new SmartStudio NR IP Performance MX800071A software for the Radio Communication Test Station MT8000A, bringing greater efficiency to data throughput tests on 5G user equipment.

5G is widely used for services such as Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), providing the last-mile link from the nearest base station to the subscriber’s building. Anritsu developed the MX800071A to simplify and optimize data throughput tests required for developing 5G based Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) used for FWA.

Development Background

The increased demand for remote working and home entertainment is encouraging the development of 5G use cases featuring high-speed, large-capacity communications, with applications such as FWA being one of the most successful. Development of CPE for FWA, and of wireless-communication modules built into CPE, requires data throughput testing using various sets of communication parameters. However, developers face difficulties with settings that require specialist knowledge, which reduces the efficiency of the development process and raises its costs. The MX800071A solves these issues by simplifying and optimizing complex parameter settings, helping increase the efficiency of tests.

Development Background

Support for Various Tests with Base Station Simulator

Working with the base station simulator, the MX800071A can configure a 4G and 5G SA/NSA radio environment for testing data throughput.

Easy-to-Use Interface

Easy-to-set test parameters eliminate the need for specialist knowledge of complex protocols.

High Connection Reliability

The MX800071A has been tested with a wide range of 4G and 5G modem chipsets and wireless-communication modules, ensuring excellent connectivity with most 4G and 5G UEs.

www.anritsu.com