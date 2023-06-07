Arrow Electronics creates new online hub for cutting-edge motor-drive design

Arrow Electronics has published new resources for designing motor drives to meet the latest energy-efficiency requirements, including a dedicated landing page and free white paper, ‘Design Considerations for Embedded Industrial Drives’.

The available resources help designers raise efficiency to meet stringent new classes for AC motors covered by IEC/EN 60034-30-1. These are typically 5-50 kW, line-powered drives with DC bus voltage over 200 V. As the minimum requirement for these is now rising from International Efficiency (IE) class 3 to IE4 and IE5, this means increasing system efficiency from 86.7 per cent to 89.5 per cent.

The white paper describes motor-control techniques and drive architecture, including commutation methods, power-stage topologies, gate driving, and techniques to mitigate interference. The landing page provides the latest information about motor control ICs, power semiconductors, drivers, protection, and interference suppression, including documentation, reference designs, and product news.

Arrow’s new online resource for high-efficiency motor control is now live and provides a link to register and download the white paper free of charge.

Motor Control Online Resources

https://www.arrow.com/en/emea-vertical-energy-management

Whitepaper ‘Design Considerations for Embedded Industrial Drives’.

https://connection.arrow.com/arrow_emea_en_motor-control-white-paper?_ga=2.5882547.1865088780.1682315908-1379622032.1670410921