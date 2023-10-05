Authoritative industry body throws weight behind Electronics Live

The Electronics Components Supply Network (ecsn) has become a key supporter of Electronics Live – the brand-new exhibition for the electronics supply network

Some of the biggest names in electronics will showcase their products and services at Electronics Live on 17th January 2024 at the NCC in Birmingham. Organiser Datateam Business Media are delighted to announce that they will now be joined by UK business association the Electronics Components Supply Network (ecsn), which has announced its support for the event.

Electronics Live, the brand-new table-top event for the whole electronics supply network, will bring together the latest components and complete systems from the best companies in the business. It is making its debut alongside Instrumentation Live – a showcase of the latest technology in the fields of test, measurement and control.

Established in 1970, the Electronic Components Supply Network (ecsn) is a member-managed, not-for-profit, UK-based trade association, that offers support to all organisations with an interest in electronics technology. It has supported Components in Electronics since the magazine was founded almost 40 years ago and has Leadership Groups active in the areas of research, manufacturing, distribution, system integration and end-of-life/re-use. ecsn also produces regular statistical information for its members and has a comprehensive “public” area covering all aspects of Global Environmental Legislation.

Adam Fletcher, chairman of ecsn, said: “Our members welcome the opportunity to support Electronics Live. The new industry event promises to be the ideal forum for the wider industry to engage with existing customers and meet with potential new customers whilst promoting the latest electronic component technology from innovative manufacturers and the authorised distributors who represent them.”

Harriet Campbell, group sales manager at Datateam Business Media, said: “The new Electronics Live exhibition provides the perfect platform for professionals operating throughout the electronics supply network to see cutting-edge technology in action.

“The event will also give visitors the chance to meet the industry’s leading experts, innovators and associations face-to-face to gain unrivalled industry knowledge and advice.

“We are thrilled that ecsn will be amongst them to provide information and insight to our visitors about what they, as an industry body, can offer in terms of services and support.”

