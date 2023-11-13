Automating industry with mixed signal ASICs, SiP and SoC

Swindon Silicon Systems to showcase the benefits of its custom integrated circuit solutions for optimum performance and supply security at the global SPS 2023 exhibition

Swindon Silicon Systems, the mixed signal Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) design and supply specialist, will share its approach to engineering customer-specific integrated circuit solutions with SPS’ 40,000 attendees. The exhibition, taking place from November 14 to 16 at the Nuremberg Messe in Germany, is a highlight in calendars across industry, representing the complete spectrum of smart and digital automation.

This year will mark Swindon Silicon Systems’, a Sensata Technologies company, first time exhibiting at the conference, which welcomes visitors and exhibitors from across the globe each year. The conference will focus on topics such as sensor technology solutions, electric drives and interface technology to leaders from the industrial management and production sectors. The team will be discussing the future of smart and digital automation and how its solutions can support transformation.

Throughout the event, Swindon will be on hand to consult attendees who are looking to realise the benefits of custom ASICs. These circuits are designed for a specific application and provide optimised performance and power consumption versus off-the-shelf ICs.

Custom ASICs protect customers’ Intellectual Property (IP) as they are extremely challenging to re-engineer or reuse in other applications. Another strength is the guarantee that the device will be available throughout the customers’ product lifespan, reducing the risk of obsolescence.

In addition to its ASIC design and supply capabilities, Swindon will also highlight the technical and commercial advantages of System on Chip (SoC) and System in Package (SiP) technologies.

SoCs include all aspects of the system on the same die, offering a high level of customisation while allowing manufacturers to benefit from higher integration. SiPs are typically used where it is commercially beneficial to co-locate individual die, such as signal conditioning, microprocessor and RF communications, into a single package. This approach can assist in development timescales where third party IP, in die form, can be readily utilised.

As SPS covers the entire spectrum of smart automation, attendees will not only discover today’s most innovative solutions, but also explore the vision of fully integrated sensor systems.

“We are currently in the midst of huge changes to manufacturing brought about by Industry 4.0,” explained Richard Mount, Director of Sales at Swindon Silicon Systems. “Exhibiting at SPS is a great opportunity to showcase how our custom ASICs improve efficiency, productivity and safety in today’s increasingly connected world. As the manufacturing industry gears up towards Industry 5.0, we strive to realise the link between man and machine by continuing to provide innovative connected systems.”

Swindon Silicon Systems experts will be in Hall 4A, stand 171 at SPS from November 14 to 16, 2023. If you’re attending the show and would like to discover how mixed signal ASICs can revolutionise your application, please visit the stand or get in touch via the website.

