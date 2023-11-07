Binder UK adds Genalog to UK distribution network

binder, a supplier of industrial circular connectors, has appointed Genalog, the ‘design-in’ technical distributor to its UK distribution network. Based in Kent Genalog offer a wide range of electro-mechanical components, cable and wire, cable assemblies and associated complementary products for markets including industrial, commercial, medical and defence.

Graham Ellis, sales director at binder UK, said: “With forty-five years’ experience of supplying components to the UK electronics market Genalog not only have great experience but also bring added value to our customers with their design-in capability providing bespoke solutions. Being privately owned Genalog share the same values as binder which is still a family-run company.”

Binder’s circular connector product range offers standard and rugged power, control and data connectors for automation, industrial and medical applications.

https://www.binder-connector.com/uk/