Central Semiconductor announces new 650V Super Junction N-Channel MOSFETs

Central Semiconductor has introduced several new 650V Super Junction N-Channel MOSFETs designed for high-voltage, fast-switching applications. The latest additions, available in TO-220FP packaging, include:

7-650 (4.7A)

3-650 (7.3A)

CDMSJ22010-650 (10A)

8-650 (13.8A)

CDMSJ22029-650 (29A)

The new Super Junction MOSFETs feature a die structure which supports high-voltage with comparatively low on-resistance and fast switching speeds. The low switching losses, innately high reliability die design, and increased power output are said to make them an ideal choice for electric vehicle inverter, solar power inverter, power factor correction, and switch mode power supply applications.

According to Tom Donofrio, director of marketing and sales operations, “These new Super Junction MOSFETs extend the efficiency for applications requiring fast switching speeds to maximize the performance of a wide variety of end applications.” Additionally, “these pair well with Central’s new HyperFast Rectifiers for PFC applications.”

These devices are available in sleeves of 50 with pricing starting as low as $1.25 each for 100 pieces.

