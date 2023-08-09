Compact high-power Harwin connector series benefits from 360° EMC backshells

Harwin has announced that its Kona high-power connector series is now available with backshells. Made from an aerospace-grade Aluminium 6061 alloy, these backshells will prevent unwanted EMI leaking out from the connector/cable assembly into the surrounding system.

Compact and streamlined, but capable of carrying large currents (up to 60A per contact), Harwin’s 8.5mm-pitch Kona connectors come in 2, 3 and 4 contact versions. Since their initial release, in late 2020, these high-reliability components have become widely used in mission-critical applications – including New Space, electric vehicles (EVs) , unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs ) and robotics.

The two-part construction of the Kona backshells enables engineers to easily upgrade their existing cable assemblies with 360˚ EMC shielding. This capability is particularly beneficial if an EMI issue occurs late in the development process or when equipment already deployed in the field undergoes a retrofit only to reveal new EMI concerns. Board and panel mount connector options are also available to offer complete shielding.

“In situations where power connectors are situated near a DC/DC converter, such as in EV charging infrastructure for instance, the high currents being transported can cause distortion waves that will place stress on the converter,” explains Ryan Smart, VP of Product at Harwin. “By having an easy-to-assemble backshell shielding option we’ve now added an invaluable extra dimension to our Kona series offering that can address problems of this kind.”

Kona backshells feature a robust construction to ensure long-term reliability in harsh environments. Installation requires no special tools, making assembly quick and easy. Additional strain relief on the braided cable helps eliminate the risk of damage to the assembly once installed and in operation. The backshells also come nickel-plated for extra protection against corrosion and oxidization in the field.

For more information, please visit: Kona 8.5mm Pitch High-Reliability Connectors | Harwin