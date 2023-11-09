Cryogenic isolators from DiTom Microwave now available from East Coast Microwave, a subsidiary of Powell Electronics

In stock at East Coast Microwave, a subsidiary of Powell Electronics, the supplier of connectors and more for high-rel applications including defence, aerospace and industrial, are cryogenic isolators from DiTom Microwave. The 3-port ferrite devices are designed to operate at cryogenic temperatures at or below 77K and provide high isolation in one direction while providing low loss in the other direction. Cryogenic isolators are ideal for use in laboratories, quantum computing as well as aerospace applications.

The D3I4080Y cryogenic isolator for example operates from 4 to 8 GHz. It can handle an average forward input power of up to 30W, a peak input power of 50W, and a reverse input power of 2W. The component provides more than 16dB of isolation and has an insertion loss of less than 0.4dB. It is available in a module that measures 1.0 x 1.0 x 0.5 inches and features SMA (male/female) connectors.

For further information please visit:

https://www.ecmstockroom.com/products/search?q=&categories%5B%5D=CIR&manufacturers%5B%5D=DITOM