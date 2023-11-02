CUI Devices Introduces HDMI Connectors Line to Connectors Portfolio

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — October 31, 2023 — CUI Devices’ Interconnect Group today announced the addition of HDMI connectors to its connectors product portfolio. Available in Type A receptacle versions, CUI Devices’ HDMI connectors all conform to the HDMI 2.0 standard. The models offer surface mount, mid mount SMT, or through hole mounting styles with horizontal or vertical orientations, giving engineers several options for their audio/video design needs.

These HDMI connectors feature voltage ratings of 40 Vdc, current ratings of 0.5 A, and mating cycle ratings up to 10,000 cycles. The HDMI models further carry operating temperature ranges from -40 up to 100°C, UL94V-0 flammability ratings, and reflow solder compatibility.

CUI Devices’ HDMI connectors are available immediately with prices starting at $1.04 per unit at 500 pieces through distribution. Please contact CUI Devices for OEM pricing.

