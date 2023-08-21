Cutting-edge mmWave solutions at European Microwave Exhibition

Global provider of RF and mmWave solutions, Filtronic, is attending the European Microwave Week exhibition, Europe’s largest RF and microwave trade show. The event, scheduled from 17- 22 September 2023 in Berlin, will serve as a platform to demonstrate Filtronic’s core competencies and latest E-band product offerings to strategically important stakeholders in the space, telecommunications infrastructure, defence and critical communications sectors.

At the 26th edition of the exhibition, Filtronic is set to introduce an impressive lineup of cutting-edge products that showcase the company’s commitment to technological excellence and customer-driven solutions. Among these innovations, the spotlight will be on the Hercules X2, a next-generation high-power, high-performance E-band transceiver. By leveraging the latest technologies from the Morpheus X2 and Cerus Solid State Power amplifier, this advanced solution is said to deliver unparalleled performance and reliability.

In addition to the Hercules X2, Filtronic will present its diverse range of solutions, including Taurus, an advanced Solid State Power Amplifier designed to excel in demanding applications such as space. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore Morpheus X2, their most powerful E-band transceiver yet. Also featured at the exhibition will be the Hades X2, an E-band active diplexer, renowned for its exceptional performance capabilities.

“Beyond the product exhibition, we will also be demonstrating our expanding Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) capabilities,” explained Walter Magiera, chief commercial officer at Filtronic. “We’ll be highlighting the company’s state-of-the-art plastic packaging facility and comprehensive front-end assembly proficiencies, which unlocks new market opportunities in both the oil and gas and aerospace sectors. These advancements solidify Filtronic’s position as the trusted RF partner for industries seeking innovative solutions to address their unique challenges.”

Filtronic can be found at booth 421B in hub27 at Messe Berlin, 17 to 22 September 2023.

www.filtronic.com