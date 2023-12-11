Data transmission with fibre-optics in surgical robotic systems

Innovative surgical robotic systems are revolutionising precision and efficiency.

These sophisticated devices require reliable data transmission at tremendous speed and low latencies – only very special fibre-optic connections meet this high demand.

Challenges for fibre optic data transmission connectors

Miniaturization and space limitations: Connectors need to be compact enough to fit into tight spaces without restricting the robot’s freedom of movement. Robustness and resistance: The connectors must be able to withstand the physical stresses, such as vibration or accidental shocks. Cleaning and sterilization: Connectors must be designed to survive this process without sacrificing performance. Data integrity: There must be no data loss. The interfaces must ensure data integrity and ensure uninterrupted communication. EMC and immunity: Electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) is crucial to avoid interference from nearby electronic devices. Connectors must have immunity to interference while enabling high data rates.

As a leading manufacturer of connectors for medical applications, ODU’s connectors meet the demanding requirements of the MDR and IEC 60-601-1 standard.

ODU’s high-speed fibre optic connectors are suited for use in surgical robotic systems. They are designed to be compact, rugged, easy to sterilize, and offer impressive data transmission performance, even in EMC-intensive environments.

With the help of ODU’s high-performance expanded-beam technology, the highest data rates can be achieved, together with extremely low attenuation rates, the company says.

www.odu-connectors.com/uk