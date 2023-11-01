Display Technology announces exciting rebranding initiative to showcase expanded expertise

Display Technology, a provider of cutting-edge display and technology solutions, is proud to announce a significant milestone in its evolution. As part of its strategic alignment with the global FORTEC Elektronik AG group, Display Technology is unveiling a dynamic rebranding initiative. This new brand identity reflects the company’s commitment to offering comprehensive solutions across a broader spectrum of industries and reaffirms its position as an industry leader in the United Kingdom. The new rebranding identity is FORTEC United Kingdom.

Recognising the need to evolve and expand its services, this rebranding initiative signifies a pivotal moment for the company, reinforcing its dedication to be the first choice for complex, innovative and expert solutions in industrial electronics.

The transition to FORTEC United Kingdom will allow the company to better communicate its diverse range of offerings, positioning itself as a multifaceted provider in the market.

Under the new brand identity, FORTEC United Kingdom will continue to operate as Display Technology Ltd, maintaining seamless business operations, including existing accounts and documentation. However, the rebrand will introduce a fresh and dynamic visual identity, reflecting the company’s commitment to innovation, expertise, and excellence.

FORTEC United Kingdom has diversified its product and service portfolio into five specialised areas, each supported by industry experts:

TFT Display and Touchscreen assemblies: Cutting-edge display technologies and interactive solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of various industries. Industrial Monitors: Robust and reliable industrial-grade monitors designed for demanding environments. Embedded Technology: Advanced embedded solutions to power intelligent systems and devices. Power Supply Solutions: Innovative power supply solutions that ensure reliable performance for critical applications. Components: High-quality components to support a wide range of technology needs.

These specialised areas underscore FORTEC United Kingdom’s commitment to providing tailored solutions that empower businesses to thrive in today’s competitive landscape. The company’s experts in each field are said to bring unmatched knowledge and experience, ensuring customers receive the highest level of support and service.

“We are thrilled to introduce our new brand identity as FORTEC United Kingdom,” said Andrew Ferrier, operations director. “This rebranding initiative represents an exciting chapter in our journey, allowing us to showcase our expanded expertise and comprehensive solutions.

While we remain rooted in our history as Display Technology, we are excited about our future as FORTEC United Kingdom and our continued commitment to serving our customers with excellence.”

The rebranding initiative is set to be unveiled on 1st November, and customers can expect to see the updated branding across all communication channels, including the company’s website, marketing materials, and social media profiles.

FORTEC United Kingdom looks forward to sharing its renewed vision and commitment to excellence with its valued customers, partners, and stakeholders as it embarks on this exciting journey.

www.displaytechnology.co.uk