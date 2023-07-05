Display Technology introduces the latest Prisma ECO-V: the ultimate TFT controller board for industrial applications

Display Technology, the provider of cutting-edge display solutions, has unveiled the latest addition to its product lineup, the Prisma ECO-V TFT controller board. Designed to meet the unique requirements of industrial applications, the Prisma ECO-V is designed to set new standards in performance, affordability, space efficiency, and image quality.

The Prisma ECO-V, available exclusively through Display Technology, is engineered to seamlessly control TFT displays ranging from VGA (640×480) to WUXGA (1920×1200) resolution. With its impressive RGB analogue and DVI input interfaces, this versatile controller board is said to ensure unmatched connectivity for a wide range of display configurations.

At the forefront of its features is the Prisma ECO-V’s automatic brightness control, which can be further enhanced with an optional brightness sensor. This feature guarantees optimal visibility and readability in varying lighting conditions, delivering impeccable image quality. Additionally, the Prisma ECO-V offers an optional temperature sensor, enabling users to monitor and maintain optimal operating conditions.

Built to withstand the demanding environments of industrial applications, the Prisma ECO-V operates within a temperature range of -20 to +70°C. Its robust construction and reliable performance make it suitable for a wide range of industrial settings.

The Prisma ECO-V is equipped with an LVDS output and a 5V/2A power output for seamless integration of external interfaces such as USB-HUB, providing enhanced connectivity and flexibility. This empowers users to effortlessly incorporate additional peripherals, expanding the functionality of their display systems.

The Prisma ECO-V features perfect auto-adjust functionality, allowing users to optimise display settings effortlessly. Its autodetect and autoconfigure capabilities eliminate the guesswork by identifying input formats automatically, simplifying the setup process.

Display Technology offers both a 12V version (item no. PR-02-230) and a 24V version (item no. PR-02-231) of the Prisma ECO-V, catering to diverse power supply requirements. The Prisma ECO-V also includes DDC/CI functions, facilitating smooth communication between the controller board and the display.

Designed to provide seamless integration and superior control, the Prisma ECO-V boasts a modern OSD (On Screen Display) with auto-adjust and menu settings. The multilingual OSD menu supports languages such as English, German, Spanish, French, Danish, Italian, Cyrillic, and Turkish, with the option for additional languages upon request. This ensures global accessibility and ease of use for users worldwide.

Furthermore, Display Technology introduces the MStarRover Software, a software solution that enables end users to personalize various parameters of the Prisma ECO-V. With this intuitive software, users can tailor the controller board to their specific requirements, ensuring a customised and optimised user experience.

The Prisma ECO-V TFT controller board from Display Technology is designed to set new industry standards for industrial display solutions. With its impressive features, including robust connectivity, automatic brightness control, and customisable options, it revolutionises the way industrial applications leverage TFT displays, according to Display Technology.

For more information about the Prisma ECO-V click here