EmbeddedWiki – “the world’s largest embedded projects platform” with over 1,000,000 designs based on 1500+ click boards launched by MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE), the embedded solutions company, has unveiled EmbeddedWiki – which it describes as “the world’s largest embedded projects platform” that already details over 1,000,000 projects based on 1500+ Click™ boards. The platform covers 12 topics and 92 applications. Each design contains a full description of the project, plus a list of parts that is required. The user then selects their preferred MCU and they will receive 100% validated, working code.

Nebojsa Matic, CEO of MIKROE, said: “Everything is on the internet, but it takes a lot of time to find the exact information required. And it is hard to be certain that the information found is 100% correct. Designers can spend hours researching and still end up with an approach that may not be accurate or simply doesn’t work. Our solution is EmbeddedWiki. For four years we have been developing this huge resource library of over one million projects, each of which delivers all an engineer needs to make that design.”

Launching on a symbolically important day for MIKROE – the company’s founding anniversary – the topics covered in EmbeddedWiki include: Audio & Voice: Clock & Timing; Display & LED; HMI; Interface; Mixed Signal; Motor Control; Power Management; Sensors; Storage; and Wireless Connectivity. Within each of these general categories resides sub-categories to help project identification and 10s or 100s of thousands of designs. Filters guide the user through choice of MCU, Click board and development board.

EmbeddedWiki is powered by MIKROE’s own A.I., so new projects are being added all the time. Currently the total stands at 1,000,318 embedded projects – all with fully working code – but that number is increasing all the time.

Matic concluded: “MIKROE has dedicated itself to saving time through the use of standardization in the embedded industry for 22 years. Whether you’re a novice working on your first project or a seasoned professional on your 101st, EmbeddedWiki ensures project completion with satisfaction, eliminating unnecessary time wastage.”

www.mikroe.com