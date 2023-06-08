Euroquartz launches new Greenray TCXOs with very low G-sensitivity and tight temperature stability

Frequency control specialist Euroquartz has introduced two new ranges of temperature-compensated crystal oscillators (TCXO) from Greenray Industries that offer very low acceleration sensitivity and tight temperature stability.

Developed for use as reference oscillators in timing applications, the new T58 and T56 devices are housed in a compact, rugged 5.0 x 3.2mm surface mount package suitable for reflow soldering. These new TCXOs offer a choice of CMOS or clipped sinewave output with frequencies between 10 and 52MHz over the industrial operating temperature range from −40 to +85°C with ±0.05ppm temperature stability. T58 models can also operate over an extended temperature range from −40 to +105°C with ±1ppm temperature stability while the T56 oscillators offer ±1ppm over the full military temperature range from −55 to +125°C. Acceleration sensitivity – worst axis tested at 90Hz, 10g – is 0.8ppb/g as standard for T58 with 0.5ppb/g LG and 0.3ppb/g ULG models available to order. For T56 components, the equivalent specifications are 2ppb/g standard, 0.7ppb/g LG and 0.2ppb/g ULG.

T58 oscillators offer 30,000g shock resistance with screening per MIL-STD-202G, Method 213 while random vibration screening is per Method 214, I-F. For T56 models, shock screening is per MIL-STD-202G, Method 203, I with vibration screening per Method 204, C.

These new oscillators are ideal for use in a wide range of industrial and defence-related applications including telecommunications, high-shock electronics, mobile radio, mobile instrumentation, airborne and wireless communications and microwave receivers. T58 devices can also be used in telecom stratum 3 and smart munitions applications.

Supply voltage requirement is 3.0 to 3.6V DC with supply current of 3 to 6mA. Ageing is ±1ppm in first year and ±4ppm over 10 years for T56 models.

Euroquartz is an independent UK-based manufacturer and supplier of quartz crystals, oscillators, filters and frequency-related products to the electronics manufacturing industry worldwide. The company is AS9100 registered and designs and manufactures a comprehensive range of frequency control components for a wide range of customers including major OEMs covering a broad spectrum of applications including defence and aerospace, communications, general electronics, computing, control systems and petrochemical among many others.

www.euroquartz.co.uk