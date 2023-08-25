Euroquartz to show latest frequency control products at EDS 2023

Frequency control specialist Euroquartz is exhibiting its latest products at the Engineering Design Show (EDS 2023, October 11th & 12th, Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry, UK) including the launch of a new spread spectrum oscillator alongside new products from Greenray Industries Inc., and new reference crystal oscillators from Statek.

Euroquartz will be launching a new spread spectrum oscillator at the show offering customers a drop-in replacement for standard clock oscillators with a reduction in electro-magnetic interference (EMI) by as much as 12dB. The new EQHM22 reduces EMI at source so that traditional “patching-up” methods of combatting interference – ferrite beads, ground planes, metal shielding and similar – are no longer necessary. With a choice of modulation rate and spread, these new devices offer frequencies from 16 to 40MHz in a miniature surface mount package measuring 2.5 x 2.0 x 0.9mm.

New products from Greenray include two ranges of temperature-compensated crystal oscillators (TCXO) offering very low acceleration and tight temperature stability. Developed for use as reference oscillators in timing applications, the new T58 and T56 devices are housed in a compact, rugged 5.0 x 3.2mm surface mount package. These new TCXOs offer a choice of CMOS or clipped sinewave output with frequencies between 10 and 52MHz over the industrial operating temperature range from −40 to +85°C with ±0.05ppm temperature stability.

Also new from Greenray is a new range of crystal oscillators (XO) offering low phase noise and ultra-low acceleration sensitivity. Housed in a compact, rugged 17.3mm x 17.3mm square package weighing less than 3 grams and suitable for hand or reflow soldering, the new RoHS-compliant Y1631 XOs offer sinewave output frequencies between 60 and 130MHz over an operating temperature range from -40 to +85°C. Ultra-low phase noise at 100MHz nominal frequency ranges from -83dBc/Hz at 10Hz offset to -170dBc/Hz at 1MHz offset. Acceleration sensitivity – worst axis tested at 90Hz, 10g – is 2.0ppb/g as standard with low noise 0.5ppb/g and ultra-low noise 0.09ppb/g available to order. Shock screening is per MIL-STD-202, Method 213 while random vibration screening is per Method 214.

A new range of crystal oscillators from Statek Inc. offering tight frequency stability for use in a wide range of high-reliability applications will also be shown. The MTXO tight stability crystal oscillators offer fundamental frequencies from 10 to 50MHz with a total frequency tolerance as low as ±5ppm (including first year ageing) over the military temperature range from -55 to +125°C. Versions offering high shock resistance up to 75,000g – designated MTXOHG – are also available. These new oscillators are ideal for use in a wide range of industrial, defence and aerospace-related applications including RF telemetry, master clock, telecommunications, navigation and handheld devices and instrumentation.

Euroquartz is exhibiting on stand H4 at EDS.

www.euroquartz.co.uk