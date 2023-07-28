Farnell adds the new BeagleV-Ahead single board computer to its portfolio

Farnell is now stocking the newly introduced BeagleV-Ahead, the first professional, open-source mass production RISC-V single board computer (SBC) by Beagleboard.org.

BeagleV-Ahead is in the same form factor and has the same P8 and P9 cape header pins as BeagleBone Black, enabling developers to stack their favourite BeagleBone cape on top to expand its capability. Featuring a powerful quad-core RISC-V processor, BeagleV-Ahead is designed as an affordable RISC-V enabled pocket-size computer for anyone who wants to dive deep into the new RISC-V ISA.

BeagleV-Ahead is built around T-Head TH1520 RISC-V SoC with a quad-core XuanTie C910 processor clocked at 1.85GHz with a 4 TOPS NPU, support for 64-bit DDR, and audio processing using a single core C906.

Other key features include:

DA9063 programmable PMIC.

4GB Low-Power Double Data Rate (LPDDR4) memory.

16GB Embedded Multi-Media Card (eMMC) memory.

AP6203BM Wi-Fi/Bluetooth connectivity, antennas 2.4GHz and 5GHz.

Realtek RTL8211F-VD-Cg Gigabit Ethernet with integrated magnetics and RJ-45 connector.

Micro-USB connectivity with On-the-Go adapter (OTG), Flash support.

5V power input.

HDMI TH1520 video output with mini-HDMI connector.

Other connectors – microSD, mikroBUS, CSI.

Romain Soreau, head of single board computing at Farnell, said: “BeagleBoard.org has a strong track record of developing open-source hardware platforms and the launch of BeagleV-Ahead reinforces Farnell’s commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration within the technology community. By making the RISC-V architecture accessible to a broader audience, BeagleV-Ahead empowers developers to explore new possibilities, accelerate their projects and contribute to the advancement of the RISC-V ecosystem.”

Jason Kridner, co-founder of BeagleBoard.org, commented: “We are extremely excited to introduce BeagleV-Ahead to the world. RISC-V is rapidly gaining momentum as a transformative technology, and we believe that BeagleV-Ahead will play a crucial role in its widespread adoption. Our goal is to provide a robust, open-source platform that empowers users to unleash their creativity and develop cutting-edge solutions.”

BeagleBoard.org Foundation is a non-profit corporation based in Michigan, USA. Its main goal is to educate and collaborate with people who are interested in open-source software and hardware for embedded computing. The community of BeagleBoard.org provides a platform for owners and developers of open-source software and hardware to share their ideas, knowledge, and experience. They work together to develop physical computing solutions, such as robotics, 3D printers, laser cutters, and industrial and machine controls. The Beagleboard SBCs are suitable for creating open-source hardware applications, including home and commercial automation systems and AI.

The new BeagleV-Ahead SBC will be available from Farnell in EMEA, Newark in North America and element14 in APAC.