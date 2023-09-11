Firmware updates via the DALI interface are now part of DALI-2 certification

The DALI Alliance has extended the DALI-2 certification program to include firmware updates via the DALI interface in devices including control gear, application controllers and input devices such as sensors. Firmware updates are specified in Part 105 of the IEC 62386 standard.

Part 105 defines how firmware in a DALI device can be updated after production or shipping of the product, or in the field. Updates are made via the DALI interface. This can be done either to fix bugs and improve performance, or to add new features.

“The ability to update firmware in DALI devices represents another important step forward for our DALI-2 certification program,” says Paul Drosihn, DALI Alliance general manager. “It offers the possibility to avoid expensive on-site visits or even replacement of components, and future-proofs the installation.”

DALI-2 certification is now available for control gear and control devices that successfully implement Part 105. The DALI-2 tests enabling certification were created by the DALI Alliance and are based on Edition 2 of Part 105, which has not yet been published. Edition 2 includes a series of updates compared with Edition 1, which was published in March 2020.

Firmware changes could be made in the DALI-related operation of the product, or in its application-specific part. In the former case, it is likely that some re-testing will be required to maintain DALI-2 certification.

Firmware transfer files are recommended to use the “.d2fw” filename extension.

To provide further support for firmware updates, the DALI Alliance has published a guidance document entitled “Firmware update checklist.” This can be used to manage the risk of updating control-gear firmware at a live site in the field. A similar checklist could be used when updating control devices.

The “Firmware update checklist” and additional information about the upcoming Edition 2 of Part 105 is available on the DALI Alliance website (www.dali-alliance.org/dali/firmware.html).

The DALI Alliance (also known as the Digital Illumination Interface Alliance or DiiA) is an open, global consortium of lighting companies that drives the growth of lighting-control solutions based on internationally standardized Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI) technology. The organization operates the DALI-2 and D4i certification programs to boost levels of cross-vendor interoperability. As lighting continues to evolve and converge with the IoT, the DALI Alliance is also driving the standardization of wireless and IP-based connectivity solutions.