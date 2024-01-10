FORTEC United Kingdom ushers in 2024 with prestigious industry recognitions

FORTEC United Kingdom, a team of technology specialists who work closely with their customers to solve complex technical challenges using displays, embedded computing, monitors, components and power solutions, is thrilled to announce a dynamic start to 2024 with its recent recognitions from two esteemed bodies in the industry. As we step into the new year, FORTEC is now a proud recognised supplier of the Railway Industry Supplier Qualification Scheme (RISQS) and a member of ‘Make UK Defence’, marking significant milestones in its commitment to excellence and innovation.

The Railway Industry Supplier Qualification Scheme is a preeminent standard used by the UK rail industry. Being recognised as a supplier under this scheme underscores FORTEC’s dedication to delivering high-quality auxiliary power converters and reinforces its position as a trusted partner in the railway sector. This recognition is a testament to FORTEC’s stringent quality controls, innovative technology, and customer-focused approach, ensuring that the railway industry continues to receive reliable and efficient solutions.

In addition to the RISQS recognition, FORTEC has also been accepted as a member of ‘Make UK Defence’. This membership is a strategic move aligning with the company’s vision to broaden its horizons in the defence sector. ‘Make UK Defence’ is a pivotal platform that brings together key players in the industry, fostering collaboration, innovation, and growth. As a member, FORTEC will engage in valuable exchanges of knowledge and practices, contributing to the robustness and advancement of the UK’s defence capabilities.

According to the company, these recognitions are a reflection of FORTEC’s relentless pursuit of excellence and its commitment to adhering to the highest standards of quality and safety. They enable the company to enhance its offerings, stay at the forefront of technological advancements, and better serve its clients and partners.

“We are immensely proud to start the year on such a positive note,” said Paul Hooper, sales & marketing director at FORTEC United Kingdom. “These recognitions from RISQS and ‘Make UK Defence’ are not just accolades for our past achievements but a promise of our commitment to future excellence. They empower us to continue innovating and exceeding the expectations of our clients and the industries we serve.”

As FORTEC United Kingdom celebrates these achievements, it remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in electronic engineering and technology. The company looks forward to a year of growth, collaboration, and continued success, contributing to the safety, efficiency, and innovation of the railway and defence sectors.

