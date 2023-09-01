Harwin extends its multi-directional spring contact offering with new height options

Harwin announces four new height options to its multi-directional spring contact range, which now spans from 4.00mm to 10.00mm. The compact S1921-46R and S1931-46R have free heights of 4.00mm and 5.50mm, respectively, while the taller S1981-46R is 8.50mm and S1991-46R is 10.00mm.

Although there are already many spring contacts that are suitable for vertical compression applications, it is less common to find parts that can also allow horizontal operation. Support for multi-directional operation is therefore appealing because the need for higher density electronic designs means that engineers need more flexibility in how PCBs are connected.

Current ratings of up to 14 Amps enable the spring contacts to be used in low level power delivery applications, as well as signal transfer and enclosure grounding tasks. They are typically used in communications equipment, consumer electronics, industrial control and monitoring systems, instrumentation, and retail tracking devices and kiosks.

Manufactured from copper alloy, Harwin’s spring contacts are said to provide excellent spring properties over extended periods of time with mating durability of more than 5,000 cycles. The multi-directional contact design ensures a positive connection in both horizontal and vertical orientations with the mating surface and is tolerant to both wiping and sliding actions. These contacts also provide the tallest vertical spring contact heights in Harwin’s range of up to 10.00mm free height, with a working height of 9.50mm above the PCB, providing engineers with additional vertical compression PCB layout possibilities.

“Our multi-directional spring contacts provide a much more flexible method for connecting PCBs to accommodate different arrangements,” explains Ryan Smart, VP of Product at Harwin. “Since their initial introduction, we received many customer requests to develop more compact spring contacts, with smaller footprints and lower profiles, as well as taller options. This means our customers can meet a broader spectrum of application criteria.”

All Harwin’s spring contacts are supplied via tape-and-reel, making them ideal for automated assembly to the PCB. Eliminating hand assembly makes this range of SMT products an attractive and cost-effective solution for all application volumes.

For more information about Harwin’s extended range of multi-directional spring contacts, please visit: https://www.harwin.com/spring-contacts/