Highly reliable and compact MIL-DTL-M24308 connector series from Positronic in stock at Powell Electronics

Available through Powell Electronics, the supplier of connectors and more for high-rel applications including defence, aerospace and industrial, is the highly reliable, compact and fully QPL approved MIL-DTL-M24308 connector series from Positronic. The devices are an ideal option for applications where space and weight are at a premium, e.g. in high-density packages in military applications like military equipment, ground support devices and computer peripheral equipment. Other key target applications include modems, information systems, communication systems, industrial instrumentation as well as space flight equipment.

The M24308 connectors from Positronic benefit from a very wide operating temperature range from -55°C up to +125°C. The components feature a standard or high-density layout, a wide variety of termination styles (crimp, solder cup, and straight or right-angle PCB mount), several contact variants (fixed contacts, size 20 crimp removable contacts, size 22 fixed and removable contacts), different package sizes and creative accessories.

For further info please visit: https://www.powell.com/content/Positronic-3100042550