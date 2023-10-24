Highly reliable and compact MIL-DTL-M24308 connector series from Positronic in stock at Powell Electronics

3 days ago Aerospace, Military & Defence, Connectors, Interconnection, News 19 Views

Available through Powell Electronics, the supplier of connectors and more for high-rel applications including defence, aerospace and industrial, is the highly reliable, compact and fully QPL approved MIL-DTL-M24308 connector series from Positronic. The devices are an ideal option for applications where space and weight are at a premium, e.g. in high-density packages in military applications like military equipment, ground support devices and computer peripheral equipment. Other key target applications include modems, information systems, communication systems, industrial instrumentation as well as space flight equipment.

The M24308 connectors from Positronic benefit from a very wide operating temperature range from -55°C up to +125°C. The components feature a standard or high-density layout, a wide variety of termination styles (crimp, solder cup, and straight or right-angle PCB mount), several contact variants (fixed contacts, size 20 crimp removable contacts, size 22 fixed and removable contacts), different package sizes and creative accessories.

For further info please visit: https://www.powell.com/content/Positronic-3100042550

 

Check Also

TR Fastenings to exhibit at Advanced Engineering Show 2023

TR Fastenings are celebrating their 50th year in fasteners. TR has experienced the changing world of …

© Copyright 2023, Components in Electronics. Specialist Business Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Registered in England No: 1771113. VAT No: 834 8567 90.
Registered Office: © Datateam Business Media, 15a London Road, Maidstone, Kent ME16 8LY. United Kingdom