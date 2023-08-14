Imint debuts Vidhance Smart Stabilization solution in Asus Zenfone 10

IMINT Image Intelligence AB (“Imint”), a specialist in video enhancement software, and Asus has announced the smartphone manufacturer’s latest flagship device, the Asus Zenfone 10, has been equipped with an Adaptive EIS feature powered by Imint’s all-new Vidhance Smart Stabilization software that adapts to changing situations and dynamically adjusts settings in real time to enable ultra-smooth capture of shaky action scenes without requiring any user input.

“Our new Vidhance Smart Stabilization software empowers Asus Zenfone 10 users to record videos that previously required a separate sports action cam utilizing the Adaptive EIS feature – achieving excellent clarity and smoothness without needing any attachments or add-ons,” said Imint CEO Andreas Lifvendahl. “When smartphone users are out in the world, just a few seconds can make the difference between capturing a great shot or a blurry mess, but a full 90 per cent of camera users stick to default settings that aren’t ideal for shaky, fast-moving scenarios. We developed Vidhance Smart Stabilization to automatically adjust multiple settings in real time without any input from the user, delivering a seamless experience with stellar results.”

Leveraging the Zenfone 10’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform and 6-Axis Hybrid Gimbal Stabilizer 2.0, Vidhance Smart Stabilization adds a new layer of automated electronic image stabilization (EIS) that ensures even the shakiest hands can capture entirely smooth, stable, high-quality video.

Vidhance Smart Stabilization provides Intelligent Motion Recognition using live motion data from the phone’s gyroscope, while the solution’s Dynamic Crop feature ensures the camera always captures the largest possible field of view to significantly reduce the image cropping that is common in other EIS solutions. In fact, the average smartphone crops 36 per cent of the image sensor when recording video content, sacrificing both image quality and available image size.

“Recorded video content, video calls and live streaming are a part of daily life today, and consumers who invest in flagship phones expect professional-level video performance right out of the box,” Lifvendahl added. “The Asus Zenfone 10 delivers on that expectation, combining its impressive hardware with Vidhance Smart Stabilization to achieve an unprecedented level of stability and enhancement from a smartphone.”

Imint’s Vidhance Smart Stabilization solution automatically adjusts camera and recording settings in real time to eliminate unwanted motion while maintaining the maximum image size and quality.

“Smartphone video stabilization was once considered a special feature for professional video creators, yet today it’s become a must-have for basically every user,” said Shawn Chang, Head of Global Sales and Marketing in the Asus Phone Business. “After successfully integrating Imint’s leading stabilization software into the Zenfone 9, we’ve taken our collaboration to the next level with the Zenfone 10 to provide our community the best possible video recording experience through Adaptive EIS – now including simple, automatic, and ultra-smooth capture.”

