Industrial thermal solutions manufacturer and process control specialist to exhibit at Thermprocess 2023

Designer and manufacturer of complete industrial thermal systems, Watlow, and leader in industrial automation and process control, Eurotherm, will exhibit at Thermprocess in Düsseldorf from June 12 to 16. At the show, Watlow and Eurotherm will showcase their combined expertise in manufacturing and supplying superior thermal solutions at their joint stand, located at booth G20 in hall 10.

Attracting more than 5,000 trade visitors from over 120 countries, Thermprocess is one of the world’s leading global trade fairs for heat treatment technology. Eurotherm has exhibited at each show since 2003, though this will be its first since Watlow’s acquisition of Eurotherm in 2022.

Thermprocess offers a platform for OEMs, suppliers and customers to network, discuss trends, and gain a greater understanding of the wider thermal processing industry. The show also acts as a hub for facilitating conversation about industry issues, and possible approaches to tackle them. One of the main focuses of this year’s Thermprocess is the topic of decarbonization, and achieving sustainable, energy-efficient technology.

Central to meeting decarbonization goals is the electrification of key industrial processes, including process heating. In response to these challenges, Watlow and Eurotherm will together be showcasing a range of heaters, controllers and temperature sensors for complete thermal solutions, able to meet both sustainability and performance goals.

This includes Watlow’s FLUENT in-line heater, a small, high-performance heater that can replace traditional immersion type heaters within a thermal system. Featuring Watlow’s patented thermal spray technology, FLUENT heaters can use their entire surface to produce heat. This results in a more optimized heat transfer as well as temperature uniformity, allowing for increased efficiency.

A range of controllers and sensors will also be on display to complement the heating range. This includes the F4T integrated process controller and Eurotherm’s EPC3000 range of programmable single loop process and temperature controllers.

“Decarbonization continues to be a key focus for industry,” says Thomas Rücker, Senior Business Development Manager at Watlow. “Electrification of industrial processes will help manufacturers meet sustainability goals at a time where making changes has never been more crucial. But meeting these goals cannot come as a compromise to other objectives.

“As a result of these challenges, we have set four main focuses for the show: productivity, energy, quality and complete thermal systems. Our aim is to deliver on all these areas,” Rücker explains. “With Watlow and Eurotherm’s combined expertise, we are continuously developing thermal solutions to support electrification goals, while maintaining user experience and maximizing efficiency and productivity.

“The economics of the industry are constantly changing, and so Thermprocess is an important platform for us to delve into these challenges. It enables us to demonstrate our innovations and capabilities in providing industry-leading thermal solutions for our customers all over the world.

“We look forward to welcoming more discussions at the show, where our engineers from countries including Germany, the USA, England and France will be available to answer questions from visitors.”

Watlow and Eurotherm will be exhibiting together in hall 10, booth G20, at Thermprocess, Düsseldorf from June 12 to 16.

