Innovative ATX motherboard features improvements in system memory, expansion and security

Embedded systems and display solutions provider Review Display Systems (RDS) has introduced a new ATX motherboard from leading embedded computing solutions supplier AAEON. The high-performance ATX-Q670A supports 12th Generation Intel Core LGA1700 Socket Processors and is AAEON’s first ATX motherboard to offer DDR5 DRAM memory support.

Supporting up to 128GB system memory with four dual-channel DDR5 DIMMs, this provides users with a 50% increase in bandwidth and a decrease in power consumption compared to previous generations. In combination with two PCIe x16 expansion ports and a bootable USB port feature, the ATX-Q670A is said to offer industry-leading performance.

The ATX-Q670A is not only faster, but also provides additional expansion for high-performance modules, offering two PCIe x16 slots alongside both a PCIe x4 and PCIe x1 slot, in addition to a further three PCI slots. For enhanced data protection, the ATX-Q670A is equipped with a bootable USB feature that prevents bootable programs from accessing the system via a USB device.

These features, combined with the ATX-Q670A’s dual graphic card support mean that it can offer the ideal computing platform for vision-based applications. The capability to drive four independent 4K resolution (4096 x 2160 pixel) displays with HDMI 2.0 x 2, DisplayPort x 2 and VGA x 1 also enhance the effectiveness of the motherboard.

An extensive array of additional onboard ports, peripherals and I/O include Dual RJ-45 Ethernet support, M.2 2280/2242 M-Key x 2, M.2 3042/3052 B-Key x 1, Mini PCIe x 1, Micro SIM Slot x 1, and USB 3.2 Gen 2 x 2, USB 3.2 Gen 1 x 4, USB 2.0 x 3.

The AAEON ATX-Q670A motherboard provides customers with an array of performance features and industry-leading expansion capability as required for smart applications including IoT solutions, machine vision, healthcare, and industrial automation. The new AAEON ATX-Q670A motherboard is now available from Review Display Systems.

