Introducing AAEON’s RTC-1020: A rugged tablet “redefining durability and performance”

AAEON’s latest innovation, the RTC-1020 rugged tablet, is now proudly offered through Display Technology. Designed to provide unparalleled utility and performance, the RTC-1020 sets new standards in rugged computing, boasting exceptional certifications and key features that make it the ultimate choice for professionals across industries.

The RTC-1020 stands as a testament to reliability, achieving MIL-STD-810H certifications that exemplify its ability to withstand the harshest conditions. Its MIL-STD-810H certification ensures resilience to intense vibrations, making it a reliable companion for deployment in industrial and field operations where ruggedness is crucial.

Faster, smarter, and more efficient

Beyond its rugged build, the RTC-1020 is said to impress with an array of features that deliver exceptional performance. Powered by 11th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors, the tablet offers high-speed computing with 4 cores and 8 threads through Intel® Hyper-Threading Technology. This immense computing power makes the RTC-1020 the ideal companion for handling complex applications like mechanical maintenance devices with ease and efficiency.

The RTC-1020 also boasts a sunlight-readable 800 nit TFT LCD screen, ensuring crystal-clear visibility in outdoor environments regardless of lighting conditions. With 8GB of onboard LPDDR4X system memory, data transmission rates for peripheral devices connected to the tablet via LAN, USB 3.2, and display interfaces are expedited, further enhancing overall efficiency and productivity.

Enhanced connectivity and “unrivalled” versatility

Setting itself apart, the RTC-1020 offers a diverse range of connectivity options. Equipped with a pre-installed LTE module, the tablet provides immediate wireless connectivity in the field, reducing lead time and maximizing productivity. Additionally, the RTC-1020 supports Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 5.1, ensuring seamless data transfer and communication in any setting.

With a 5MP front camera and an 8MP rear camera, the RTC-1020 empowers users with the ability to capture UHD images, catering to applications such as field inspection and comprehensive data capture.

Ready to empower diverse industries

The RTC-1020’s versatility extends its utility across various industries. Its ergonomic design, featuring six configurable physical keys, makes it the ideal choice for professionals working in construction sites and demanding environments. Additionally, the tablet’s ruggedness and high-performance capabilities render it well-suited for applications in aerospace, logistics, and field service, where reliability and efficiency are paramount.

With the RTC-1020 now available through Display Technology, the company says that professionals can unlock new possibilities in rugged computing, confident in the tablet’s exceptional durability, cutting-edge features, and unparalleled performance.

Click here to view the data sheet.