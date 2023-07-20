Introducing CBM150S: The ultimate power solution for industrial applications

Display Technology has introduced the new CBM150S series from Cincon, an AC-DC brick type fanless power supply with what is described as “exceptional features and performance”. With a compact full brick size and an ultra-slim profile of only 19.7 mm, this power supply delivers a rated power of 150W. It has obtained essential safety approvals for IEC/UL/EN 62368-1 3rd edition, ensuring reliable and compliant operation.

The CBM150S power supply operates within a wide input range of 90 to 264 VAC. It also accepts DC input ranging from 120 to 370 VDC, providing flexibility in various applications. Additionally, it offers six different output options, including 12, 24, 28, 36, 48, and 54 VDC, and belongs to Class I. The built-in EMI solution with EN 55032 Class B ensures a comprehensive all-in-one power solution for system engineers.

One of the standout features of the CBM150S power supply is said to be its exceptionally low leakage current of 0.75mA max. It boasts an outstanding high efficiency of up to 93%, resulting in reduced power consumption and heat dissipation. With a wide operating temperature range of -40°C to +90°C, this power supply is well-suited for harsh environments. It can operate at high altitudes of up to 5000m max. and has a low no-load input power consumption of less than 0.5W (0.7W for 54V output). Furthermore, it offers a Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF) of 350,000 hours, ensuring long-term reliability.

This AC-DC power supply is highly versatile and suitable for a wide range of industrial/ITE applications. Whether it’s automation equipment, test & measurement instruments, commercial equipment, telecom and network devices, or other industrial applications, the CBM150S power supply is an excellent choice, according to Display Technology. Its slim profile of only 0.78 inches (19.7 mm) makes it particularly advantageous in applications with limited space or height restrictions.

Click here to view the CBM150S