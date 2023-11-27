Lane Electronics go live with new website

Lane Electronics, a franchised distributor for many of the industry’s major electrical, electronic and optical connector manufacturers, has implemented a major upgrade to its website. The internet is a very important sales channel for any company and ensuring customers have a seamless and satisfactory experience is essential.

Visitors to the new website will experience improved keyword and part number search functionality, with suggestions of typical part numbers and related products such as mating halves, dust caps, nut plates, gaskets, telescoping bushing and other connector accessories. A blog section features regular product updates and company news and there is a new “events” zone providing customers with upcoming opportunities to see the Lane product range and meet product specialists in person. https://www.fclane.com/events

Key elements of the new Lane Electronics website include:

A new e-commerce shop with improved product filtering, detailed technical specifications and latest product images. More product categories are highlighted including those dedicated to the various types of connectors, backshells, caps, contacts, heat shrink boots, RF components and spares. Thousands of parts are featured in the new store, nearly doubling the amount available to be bought online. https://www.fclane.com/store

An extended part number cross reference page with improved functionality and more user-friendly interface. https://www.fclane.com/cross-reference-part-numbers/index

Quick access to over 127 product types or product ranges filtered by: type, manufactured by, market sectors and specification https://www.fclane.com/product-range/type.

Access to the latest PDF Catalogues of all products available – 132 downloads in total https://www.fclane.com/pdf-catalogues

New keyword and part number ‘search’ functionality providing and improved customer experience.

Nick Wheeler, sales director at Lane Electronics, said: “Our products cover a very diverse range of applications and we need to offer every customer the simplest and fastest way to find the exact product they require. E-commerce is now essential, allowing orders to be placed by our customers without having to rely on our sales office being open. The huge increase in products available in our store will greatly increase the convenience of buying from us.”

As a leading franchised distributor for many of the industry’s major electrical and electronic connector manufacturers, Lane Electronics say they are the preferred connector source across many industry sectors including defence, avionics, motorsport, marine, communications, medical, test and measurement, general industrial solutions and geophysical. A major source for all key connector types, Lane Electronics has a multi-million-pound connector and piece-part stockholding and can offer next-day delivery.

www.fclane.com