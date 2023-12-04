Legrand puts simplicity at the heart of newly launched Bticino kits

With the global entry door market continuing to boom, Legrand UK & Ireland has launched its latest Bticino multi way audio and video entry kits for multiple dwelling units (MDUs).

Data from Ken Research has stated that the door entry market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 9% up to 2028, reaching a value of $14 billion overall[1]. Anticipating this continued growth, Legrand has launched a new range of Bticino 2 wire kits to wholesalers, each including audio or video push button calling systems for small-to-medium-sized apartment projects.

The kits, which are easy-to-fit and can be installed in MDUs with up to 18 units, have been launched to support electrical installers looking for a simple-to-install door entry system. All required installation components are provided in each kit’s box, ready to be installed on existing cabling or Bticino 2 wire cable. Legrand also provides simple instructions in its installation guides, which can be downloaded on its new website.

Included in the kit is the plug-and-play Sfera Allmetal push button entrance panel, which meets IP54 and IK08 ratings for weather and impacts. Each kit also contains a power supply, configurator kit, modules and door lock relays, alongside internal units with door lock release buttons and entrance panel surface mounting backboxes. A video option is also available, which includes Classe 100V16M video internal units with a 4·3″ colour LCD display.

Bticino is a globally leading door entry brand, sitting under Legrand UK & Ireland’s Working and Living Spaces business unit. With a long history in providing door entry solutions to the UK and Irish market, these latest kits make it even simpler for installers to ensure they have the correct equipment for a simple and reliable installation.

Crucially, as components are also available separately, each individual part included within the box can be easily replaced without needing to buy an entire system, in the event of upgrading work or vandalism.

Richard Hopkins, lead marketing manager for Legrand’s Working and Living Spaces business unit, said: “The continued demand for new and retrofit MDU projects is undoubtedly a good thing for wholesalers looking to supply professionals. However, those unfamiliar with fitting door entry systems may be denied opportunities for valuable additional work or miss out on entire projects altogether. It is for this reason that we launched our new Bticino multi way audio and video door entry kits – we wanted to simplify the process for professionals who are inexperienced in this area.

“All kits have been designed to be easy-to-fit and feature a QR code on the box that links to a simple guide on how to install the system. As such, wholesalers can market the Bticino system to professionals looking to take their first steps with door entry technologies and highlight the additional technical support the Legrand team can offer for any additional queries. When combined with the installer training available via our Training Academy, we are showing our commitment to ensuring electrical professionals are equipped to deliver quality projects time and time again.”

For more information, visit www.legrand.co.uk/

[1] https://www.kenresearch.com/business-research/global-door-entry-systems-market-outlook-2028/