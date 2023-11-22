Luso in conjunction with their design partner PRBX have won a substantial contract to supply custom on-board battery chargers to a UK based train manufacturer.

Luso and PRBX have supported the customer in this project from the point where the customer identified the need and utilising the expertise of their power specialist’s knowledge in this marketplace quickly identified a suitable solution. As onboard battery charger, the longevity of the battery charger and continued performance are critical, so the specialists are aiming to develop a fanless solution. Other considerations required were that the unit needed to be ruggedised to meet environmental considerations.

As a result, a fully customised unit was proposed. The PRBX team is working with the customer throughout the design process to ensure the solution provided meets as many of their requirements both technical and commercial as possible.

Alongside custom solutions Luso can offer off-the-shelf products to the rail industry for both onboard and trackside requirements. Wherever power is required, Luso says it can offer a solution with its specialized partner PRBX.

Luso’s product specialists are on hand to assist with product selection and guide you through the design cycle. The company also offers technical and commercial support.

https://www.lusoelectronics.com/luso-wins-a-large-rail-contract-on-board-battery-charging-application/