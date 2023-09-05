Mark AB Capital partners with Blaize in an exclusive relationship to set-up a state-of-the-art facility in Abu Dhabi to provide sustainable edge AI solutions for UAE

Mark AB Capital today announced a multi-year Memorandum of Understanding with Blaize – a leader of new-generation supercomputing. Blaize will offer a comprehensive AI edge hardware and software development platform implemented on Blaize edge solutions optimized for sustainability and operational efficiencies. Blaize will also create an AI Data Center powered by its fully programmable Blaize Graph Streaming Processor, providing the lowest Total Cost of Ownership.

Blaize will develop applications that cost-effectively offer real-time monitoring of video and data-enabled IoT technologies and connected sensors, providing valuable insights to enhance security and improve the lives of UAE citizens. This will help UAE better manage its massive smart city initiatives in essential areas, such as mobility, connected city municipalities, public safety and productivity, transportation patterns, and remote maintenance of critical infrastructure elements. Initial sectors targeted for decarbonization with AI include AgTech and Healthcare solutions, water and electrical systems management, automating hazard detection, extensive Smart City applications, airside and landside airport initiatives, and massive infrastructure safety and maintenance across the UAE.

The UAE is building its future economy based on knowledge and innovation while nurturing and protecting the environment. The Blaize tightly coupled software, small form factor, low power, and high-speed data processing hardware deliver an end-to-end efficient, usable AI edge workflow that will power UAE’s transition to a smart, more connected environment and future economy, including the efficient use of a Blaize powered data center.

“We are looking forward to partnering with Blaize and believe that embracing the power of AI is not just about innovation; it’s about building a brighter future together. With this partnership, we’re not only harnessing AI’s potential, but also paving the way towards an AI-powered nation where progress knows no bounds,” said Abdullah Mohamed Al Qubaisi, CEO of Mark AB Capital.

Blaize and Mark AB will bring AI technology to the $20b GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council), expecting to generate $50m in orders annually over several years. Blaize will work with Mark AB to create an AI software training center to certify at least 5,000 UAE citizens utilizing Blaize AI Studio™ – the code-free AI software platform, creating high-paying AI development jobs supporting UAE’s local employment initiatives. Mark AB and Blaize will work together to make UAE the world’s first total edge AI nation, allowing full use of AI to create efficiency in energy, security, and education while building its future economy.

“UAE is focused on optimizing city functions and promoting the economic growth of its municipalities while improving the safety and quality of life for its citizens. Blaize is delighted to deliver intelligence at the edge of everywhere with a programmable full-stack AI architecture to create use cases that positively impact people’s lives and help a nation like UAE achieve its sustainability goals,” said Dinakar Munagala, CEO and Co-founder of Blaize.

www.markabcapital.net

www.blaize.com.